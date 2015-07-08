July 8, 2015

Land Rover recalls 65,000 SUVs in US for door latch problem

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling about 65,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the doors may not latch properly and could open while being driven.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2016 Range Rover and 2014 to 2016 Range Rover Sport models.

The British automaker says in documents filed with U.S. safety regulators that it traced the problem to a in the keyless entry system. The company began looking into the problem in October after getting . No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Dealers will update the keyless entry software at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to begin Aug. 7.

