July 2, 2015

Ford recalls 432K cars because of software problem

Ford is recalling 432,000 Focus, C-Max and Escape vehicles because of a software problem that could keep their engines running after drivers try to shut them down.

Ford Motor Co. says there is a flaw in the body control module software in the vehicles. As a result of the problem, the engine could keep running after the key is turned to "off" and removed, or after the start/stop button is pressed to turn the engine off.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company says no injuries or accidents have been associated with the problem. Ford says dealers will update the software at no cost to consumers.

The recall covers some model 2015 Focus cars, C-Max hybrids and Escape sport utility vehicles. The Focus vehicles were made in Michigan as far back as June 2014, while the C-Maxes were made in Michigan starting in April 2014 and the Escapes were built in Louisville starting in April 2014.

About 375,000 of the cars were sold in the U.S., 52,000 in Canada and 5,000 in Mexico.

Last week Ford said it would recall 203,500 Transit Connect vans and Escape sport utility vehicles in North America because of instrument panel and seatbelt problems.

Ford recalls Fusions; software causes key problem
