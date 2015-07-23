July 23, 2015

Personalized banner ads are a double-edged sword

by New York University

Sometimes consumers might appreciate a pop-up ad that reflects the merchandise they were recently browsing online, and sometimes they just might decide to spike it and thereafter avoid the seller that placed the ad. Retailers can learn about this behavior in the September 2015 issue of the Journal of Retailing.

In "The Importance of Trust for Personalized Online Advertising," Marketing Professors Alexander Bleier, of Boston College's Carroll School of Management, and Maik Eisenbeiss, of the University of Bremen, show how trust in a particular vendor affects the degree to which consumers will accept or reject a personalized banner ad.

The authors used field data and also designed a series of lab experiments to elicit such responses, using personalized ads that showed the consumer varying levels of information based on the consumer's browsing history at a particular online store. They wondered where people would draw the line at having the items they had looked at reflected back at them.

"For the more trusted retailer in our field study, we find banner click-through rates to increase by 27 percent," the authors write. Generally, they found that preferred personalized ads that showed one of the items they had looked at, rather than all of them. Privacy concerns and discomfort with intrusiveness triggered the customers' , especially vis-à-vis retailers that had not established trust with the consumer through positive prior experience.

In order to avoid triggering a negative response to personalized ads, the authors suggest ways retailers can enhance and gauge customers' trust in them before diving into the practice.

Journal information: Journal of Retailing

Provided by New York University

Citation: Personalized banner ads are a double-edged sword (2015, July 23) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-personalized-banner-ads-double-edged-sword.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Consumer study reveals widening gap between consumer expectations
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

16 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

17 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

19 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (1)