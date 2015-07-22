BlackBerry to buy crisis-communications software firm AtHoc

BlackBerry Ltd. has signed a deal to buy California-based software company AtHoc, which develops emergency alert systems for government agencies, military bodies, and other organizations.

Financial terms of the deal were not released.

BlackBerry said Wednesday that the AtHoc platform will be integrated with its enterprise portfolio.

AtHoc helps organizations and people to connect and share information in times of crisis.

Its clients include the U.S. departments of defense and homeland security as well as public and private enterprises.

BlackBerry says the deal announced Wednesday will enable AtHoc to expand globally.

