July 23, 2015

Managers beware of gender faultlines

by University of Maryland

Do you have gender "faultlines" in your organization? New research suggests that such fissures appear when gender differences solidify into cliques. And this tends to occur when members of one gender share other demographic traits and professional interests, such as age, job responsibilities and time served. For example, the men in one organization might be young techies, while the women might tend to be middle-aged marketers. Or vice versa. What's important is that several qualities align in addition to gender, creating a stronger sense of in-group identity among men and women.

When such faultlines appear, the research predicts that employees will be less willing to take on new tasks that help their company—or more generally to put in extra effort at work. "A faultline has a negative effect on people's loyalty to a firm," says Hui Liao, a professor of leadership and management at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and one of the co-authors of the study. But it's not inevitable that gender faultlines create problems. "If the general environment is supportive of , we don't see a significant negative effect," she says.

Liao and five co-authors studied 1,652 managerial employees in 76 work units at an unnamed Fortune 500 global manufacturer of consumer durable goods. They noted the age, gender, job descriptions and tenure of the employees, and surveyed them about loyalty and diversity policies. Loyalty was measured by the degree to which the managers agreed with statements such as, "I always volunteer for projects that are likely to help this organization." The effectiveness of diversity policies was measured by whether employees agreed with statements such as, "My manager ensures that I always feel included at work."

In addition to gender divisions, the authors looked at a more benign kind of faultline: Those created by cliques centered on job types (that is, when people with similar job duties share not only that trait but other demographic qualities such as gender, age and time served.) When the diversity environment was positive, that kind of group identity actually led to stronger feelings of loyalty toward the firm. But the positive effect of job-function cliques disappeared when the diversity climate was unsatisfactory.

Many diversity studies look only at one attribute at a time, and so fail to explore how these traits interact with others. "That ignores the fact that people have multiple identities," Liao says. "And when people decide whether to identify with a group, they look at multiples attributes at the same time."

The study did not look at race or ethnicity, but Liao says she suspects the dynamics of faultlines based on race or ethnicity would be similar to those based on gender.

More information: Chung, Y., Liao, H., Jackson, S., Subramony, M., Colakoglu, S., & Jiang, Y. (2015). CRACKING BUT NOT BREAKING: JOINT EFFECTS OF FAULTLINE STRENGTH AND DIVERSITY CLIMATE ON LOYAL BEHAVIOR. Academy of Management Journal. DOI: 10.5465/amj.2011.0829

Journal information: Academy of Management Journal

Provided by University of Maryland

Citation: Managers beware of gender faultlines (2015, July 23) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-beware-gender-faultlines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Female managers do not reduce the gender wage gap, study finds
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

14 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

15 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

17 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (1)