Video: The legal battle over CRISPR

January 9, 2017
The legal battle over CRISPR (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

CRISPR could potentially engineer super crops, make designer animal models for research and even snip out genetic diseases. Experts say that billions of dollars are at stake.

But the landmark technology is embroiled in a legal battle over who controls the patent on CRISPR.

The latest episode of Speaking of Chemistry highlights everything you need to know about biotech's biggest patent case—watch it here:

The video will load shortly

Explore further: Video: Genetically modified humans? CRISPR/Cas 9 explained

Related Stories

Video: Genetically modified humans? CRISPR/Cas 9 explained

September 6, 2016

Thanks to a new, cheap and accurate DNA-editing technique called CRISPR-Cas9, targeted genetic modification in humans is no longer just the realm of science fiction. Both the British and U.S. governments recently gave scientists ...

Game-changing technology enables faster, cheaper gene editing

September 9, 2015

Within the past few years, a new technology has made altering genes in plants and animals much easier than before. The tool, called CRISPR/Cas9 or just CRISPR, has spurred a flurry of research that could one day lead to hardier ...

An anti-CRISPR for gene editing

December 8, 2016

Researchers have discovered a way to program cells to inhibit CRISPR-Cas9 activity. "Anti-CRISPR" proteins had previously been isolated from viruses that infect bacteria, but now University of Toronto and University of Massachusetts ...

