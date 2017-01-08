Video: The legal battle over CRISPR

Credit: The American Chemical Society CRISPR could potentially engineer super crops, make designer animal models for research and even snip out genetic diseases. Experts say that billions of dollars are at stake.

But the landmark technology is embroiled in a legal battle over who controls the patent on CRISPR.

The latest episode of Speaking of Chemistry highlights everything you need to know about biotech's biggest patent case—watch it here:

