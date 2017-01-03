Routes of migratory birds follow today's peaks in resources

January 4, 2017
Routes of migratory birds follow today's peaks in resources
Cuculus canorus is in the air with the transmitter on its back. Credit: Palle Sørensen

Movement of migratory birds is closely linked to seasonal availability of resources. The birds locate the areas with the most resources across continents. Researchers from the Center for Macroecology, Evolution and Climate, University of Copenhagen, have tracked three long-distance migratory birds. By comparing their migration routes to climate projections, the scientists show that finding food may become a challenge to the birds by the end of this century.

Migratory birds need to schedule their annual trips properly in order to reach areas with sufficient food resources during wintering.

A new paper published today in Science Advances shows that common cuckoos, red-backed shrikes and thrush nightingale closely follow the complex seasonal vegetation changes occurring within their non-breeding grounds in sub-Saharan Africa. Bird researcher and first author Professor Kasper Thorup from the University of Copenhagen says, "We show that all three birds cross continents to match highest levels of resource supply. The bird's migration program guides them to areas where has been high in the past. So what is interesting now is the bird's ability to adjust their migration patterns to match future changes in food availability."

In total, 38 individual birds were tracked to establish the . The common cuckoo was tracked using satellite tracking, while the smaller red-backed shrikes and thrush nightingale were tracked using light loggers. Thorup explains, "All three species have complex migration routes covering large parts of Europe and Africa with many stops along their way. Mapping their routes has only been possible using the newest available technology from satellite telemetry in cuckoos to small tags that log light-levels in red-backed shrikes and thrush nightingales."

The video will load shortly
Results of bird tracking in Europe and Africa. Credit: Science Advances

The study shows that the migration pattern in cuckoos matched high levels of green vegetation, whereas migration matched local vegetation peaks for red-backed shrikes and nightingales. Both green vegetation and vegetation peaks are presumably related to abundant food availability.

Routes of migratory birds follow today's peaks in resources
Red-backed shrikes (Lanius collurio) on a branch. Credit: Per Ekberg

The scientist compared the observed migration route to projections of food availability for 2080. This showed a mismatch between seasonal resources and the birds' expected presence. Co-author Professor Carsten Rahbek from Center for Macroecology, Evolution and Climate says, "We believe that birds' innate programmes to guide them over long distances must be adapted to the long-term average of food availability. Our results suggest that by the end of this century, climate change and other impacts on the food source like land use changes could negatively influence the birds' chances to find sufficient food."

Explore further: The cuckoo sheds new light on the scientific mystery of bird migration

More information: Resource tracking within and across continents in long-distance bird migrants, Science Advances, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1601360

Related Stories

Drought in the Horn of Africa delays migrating birds

December 6, 2012

The catastrophic drought last year in the Horn of Africa affected millions of people but also caused the extremely late arrival into northern Europe of several migratory songbird species, a study from University of Copenhagen ...

The shape of a bird's wing determines where it lives

December 13, 2016

Bird's wings generally become shorter and more rounded the closer they live to the equator. Birds with smaller wings are to a greater extent restricted to stay in the same area, because their wings have not evolved for long ...

How do migrating birds avoid predators while fueling up?

September 9, 2015

Birds stopping for a break during their grueling migratory flights face a difficult tradeoff: They need to fuel up with food as efficiently as possible, but they need to avoid predators while they do it. To learn more about ...

Study provides insights into birds' migration routes

July 21, 2014

By tracking hybrids between songbird species, investigators have found that migration routes are under genetic control and could be preventing interbreeding. The research, which is published in Ecology Letters, was conducted ...

How wind might impact birds' migration routes

October 19, 2015

For centuries, scientists have been working to unravel the many mysteries of bird migration, studying where birds go, how they find their way, and how much of the information they need is inherited and how much is learned.

Recommended for you

Routes of migratory birds follow today's peaks in resources

January 4, 2017

Movement of migratory birds is closely linked to seasonal availability of resources. The birds locate the areas with the most resources across continents. Researchers from the Center for Macroecology, Evolution and Climate, ...

Big data shows how what we buy affects endangered species

January 4, 2017

The things we consume, from iPhones to cars to IKEA furniture, have costs that go well beyond their purchase price. What if the soybeans used to make that tofu you ate last night were grown in fields that were hewn out of ...

Male pipefish pregnancy, it's complicated

January 4, 2017

In the upside-down world of the pipefish, sexual selection appears to work in reverse, with flashy females battling for males who bear the pregnancy and carry their young to term in their brood pouch. But new research shows ...

Will climate change leave tropical birds hung out to dry?

January 3, 2017

The future of the red-capped manakin and other tropical birds in Panama looks bleak. A University of Illinois research project spanning more than three decades and simulating another five decades analyzes how changes in rainfall ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.