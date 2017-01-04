Females seeking a sex partner can tell whether males experienced stress during adolescence

January 5, 2017
Females seeking a sex partner can tell whether males experienced stress during adolescence
Nicole Cameron, assistant professor of psychology at Binghamton University, State University of New York. Credit: Jonathan Cohen/Binghamton University

Sexual preference is influenced by males' adolescent social stress history and social status, according to a research team including Nicole Cameron, assistant professor of psychology at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Cameron, along with Cheryl McCormick from Brock University in Ontario, Canada, tested the hypotheses that in adolescence decreases the "attractiveness" of male rats as sexual partners and that dominance status is a protective factor against the effects of social stress, when it comes to finding a sexual partner. The team's main prediction was that would spend more time with control males than stressed males, and that this bias would be greater for submissive than for dominant rats.

The team subjected a group of male rats to social stress during adolescence, forcing the rats to change cage-partners regularly and establish their dominance in a group over and over. The team then placed a female into a mating chamber with one male who was stressed during adolescence and one who wasn't stressed, doing this with dominant and for subordinate rats separatly.

Among dominant pairs, female rats preferred the stressed males, spending more time with and visiting them more often. Among submissive pairs, females spent more time with control males than with social stress males. The results show that experience of stress in adolescence leads to long-lasting changes in males that are perceptible to females, are moderated by and influence sexual behavior.

"What we found was that of the dominant animals, the animals that were stressed during adolescence were more sexually favored by the female. But in the subordinate animals, the animals that were stressed during adolescence were not favored anymore. So, not only is the female capable of selecting partners as a function of social stressors that they have during adolescence, but she can tell which animal is subordinate and which animal is dominant when she gets tested, and she gets to choose between the two of them," said Cameron.

"Basically a female rat can identify who are dominant animals and who has been stressed during adolescence, and she will go toward the male that reacted the best to the stressor by being dominant in his cage. The male that was stressed during adolescence and is a submissive animal is really the loser, because the female will not go toward him as much. If a male received a social stressor during adolescence but survived this and became a dominant animal, the female is more likely to like this male compared to the control male that didn't suffer stress. But animals that suffer stress and became a submissive animal, that makes him a double loser, and the female will not spend time with him."

According to Cameron, this is the first time that researchers have studied the effects of social stress and the establishment of dominance, on female choice for a partner in rodents.

"Research has shown this in monkeys, but this is the first time that somebody has shown the impact of social stressors on dominance hierarchy in males and their impact on mating in rodents," said Cameron. "We showed that, yes, the dominance established after social stress really determines who will mate and who will not."

Cameron thinks that the results could lead to a better understanding of the effects of environmental stress on human reproduction.

"A lot of people are not capable of having children on their own, or it's difficult to do that. It's possible that environmental stressors are one of the variables that influence capacity for people to have children on their own," she said. "I think that this study is translational because it can lead us to a better understanding of the reproductive axis functions in mammals, including humans."

Cameron and her colleagues want to look at animals that have received low level of maternal care, and on top of that give them social stress, and find out what is going to happen to those animals later in life, not just at the level of reproduction but also in terms of learning and memory.

The paper, "The of is influenced by males' adolescent social stress history and social status," was published in Hormones and Behavior.

Explore further: Fish sperm race for reproductive success

More information: Cheryl M. McCormick et al, The sexual preference of female rats is influenced by males' adolescent social stress history and social status, Hormones and Behavior (2016). DOI: 10.1016/j.yhbeh.2016.12.001

Related Stories

Fish sperm race for reproductive success

December 21, 2016

Norwegian researchers show that the sperm of Arctic char, a cold-water fish common to alpine lakes, swim at different speeds in different fluids, depending on whether the fish are dominant or submissive. The finding published ...

Mate-guarding behaviour favours a familiar face

November 21, 2016

Okayama University researchers confirm the role of mate-guarding in males for blocking the female's visual familiarity with rival males to improve mating success in a medaka fish model.

Stress in adolescence prepares rats for future challenges

October 5, 2015

Rats exposed to frequent physical, social, and predatory stress during adolescence solved problems and foraged more efficiently under high-threat conditions in adulthood compared with rats that developed without stress, according ...

Recommended for you

Scientists use light to control the logic networks of a cell

January 5, 2017

Proteins are the workhorse molecules of life. Among their many jobs, they carry oxygen, build tissue, copy DNA for the next generation, and coordinate events within and between cells. Now scientists at the University of North ...

Hummingbirds see motion in an unexpected way

January 5, 2017

Have you ever imagined what the world must look like to hummingbirds as they zoom about at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour? According to new evidence on the way the hummingbird brain processes visual signals reported in ...

Scientists crack the structure of HIV machinery

January 5, 2017

Salk Institute scientists have solved the atomic structure of a key piece of machinery that allows HIV to integrate into human host DNA and replicate in the body, which has eluded researchers for decades. The findings describing ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Jonseer
3 / 5 (2) 5 hours ago
What what a stretch to justify this sort of play as work research by claiming it might explain why human couples might have trouble conceiving.

Keep this up in the age of Trump, and we're going to see science budgets savaged using pointless, hard to justify research like this as justification.

While it makes sense to use rats for medical research, it becomes comically absurd to use them to understand the human mind. As much as we share as mammals our minds are simply too different for rats to be useful in learning about our own conditioning especially since all that is learned is as a result of rats being in extremely controlled conditions. That's something that save for prisons is not equatable among humans.
210
3 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
money...cheese....would crush this ' research.'
TheGhostofOtto1923
3 / 5 (2) 3 hours ago
the human mind
We dont have minds we have brains. And our brains exist for the sole purpose of conveying genes from one gen to the next, just like the rest of us.

Because of competition among equals, this has become a very complex endeavor. But as the study above shows, female genes have gotten very adept at discerning quality.
money...cheese....would crush this ' research.'
Money isnt always a dependable indicator of quality. Our genes are much better at choosing suitable mates than we are.

The male formula for success is to impregnate as many females as possible. A female has much more time and effort invested in each pregnancy and therefore wants to choose the best possible donor for each and every child she wishes to bear.

And per the article the best way to judge coping mechanisms in a male is to pit him against other males, or to ascertain in some fashion how he has fared in past competition.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.