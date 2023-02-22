Hormones and Behavior publishes original research articles, reviews and special issues concerning hormone-brain-behavior relationships, broadly defined. The journal's scope ranges from laboratory and field studies concerning neuroendocrine as well as endocrine mechanisms controlling the development or adult expression of behavior to studies concerning the environmental control and evolutionary significance of hormone-behavior relationships. The journal welcomes studies conducted on species ranging from invertebrates to mammals, including humans.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/hormones-and-behavior/
Impact factor
4.126 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Hormones and Behavior

Baboon matriarchs enjoy less stress

You know the type: Loud. Swaggering. Pushy. The alpha male clearly runs the show. Female alphas are often less conspicuous than their puffed up male counterparts, but holding the top spot still has its perks.

Plants & Animals

Sep 9, 2020

0

89

Two hormones drive anemonefish fathering, aggression

Two brain-signaling molecules control how anemonefish dads care for their young and respond to nest intruders, researchers report in a new study. Because there are many similarities in brain structure between fish and humans, ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 16, 2020

0

13

For lemurs, sex role reversal may get its start in the womb

Anyone who says females are the 'gentle sex' has never met a lemur. Lady lemurs get first dibs on food, steal their mates' favorite sleeping spots and even attack males, swatting or biting those that annoy them.

Plants & Animals

Sep 16, 2019

2

81

Lactation hormone cues birds to be good parents

Toppling a widespread assumption that a "lactation" hormone only cues animals to produce food for their babies, Cornell researchers have shown the hormone also prompts zebra finches to be good parents.

Plants & Animals

Feb 6, 2018

0

11

Dogs' social skills linked to oxytocin sensitivity

The tendency of dogs to seek contact with their owners is associated with genetic variations in sensitivity for the hormone oxytocin, according to a new study from Linköping University, Sweden. The results have been published ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 18, 2017

1

35

page 1 from 2