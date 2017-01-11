Court revives suit alleging Apple monopoly on iPhone apps

January 12, 2017

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing Apple of having an illegal monopoly on the sale of iPhone apps.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday the plaintiffs have the right to sue Apple because they purchased apps directly from the company. Apple had argued that it did not sell apps, but instead acted as an intermediary used by the app developers.

The ruling overturned a lower court decision dismissing the .

An email to Apple was not immediately returned.

The lawsuit says Apple only allows developers to sell iPhone apps through its App Store. The lawsuit says Apple gets 30 percent of a customer's payment for an app developed by a third party.

Explore further: Apple wins appeal, $120 mn award from Samsung restored

Related Stories

Obama nominates Silicon Valley judge to appellate court

February 26, 2016

President Barack Obama Thursday nominated a federal judge who has presided over patent feuds between Apple and Samsung and other major Silicon Valley fights to the nation's largest federal appellate court.

Recommended for you

US gov't accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions

January 12, 2017

The U.S. government accused Fiat Chrysler on Thursday of failing to disclose software in some of its pickups and SUVs with diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.