Unexpected interaction between dark matter and ordinary matter in mini-spiral galaxies

Statistical analysis of mini-spiral galaxies shows an unexpected interaction between dark matter and ordinary matter. According to the SISSA study recently published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, where the relationship is obvious and cannot be explained in a trivial way within the context of the Standard Model, these objects may serve as "portals" to a completely new form of Physics which can explain phenomena like matter and dark energy.
They resemble a spiral galaxy like ours, only ten thousand times smaller: the mini-spiral galaxies studied by Professor Paolo Salucci of the International School for Advanced Studies (SISSA) in Trieste, and Ekaterina Karukes, who recently earned her PhD at SISSA, may prove to be "the portal that leads us to a whole new Physics, going beyond the standard model of particles to explain matter and dark energy," says Salucci. It is the first time these elements have been studied statistically, a method that can erase the "individual" variability of each object, thus revealing the general characteristics of the class. "We studied 36 galaxies, which was a sufficient number for statistical study. By doing this, we found a link between the structure of ordinary, or luminous matter like stars, dust and gas, with dark matter."
Dark matter is one of the great mysteries of Physics: since it does not emit electromagnetic radiation we cannot see it, even with the most sophisticated instruments. It was only discovered through its gravitational effects. Many believe it makes up 90% of our Universe. "Most dark matter, according to the most credible hypotheses, would be non-baryonic or WIMP. It would not interact with ordinary matter except through gravitational force," continues Karukes. "Our observations, however, disagree with this notion."
Salucci and Karukes showed that, in the objects they observed, the structure of dark matter mimics visible matter in its own way. "If, for a given mass, the luminous matter in a galaxy is closely compacted, so it is the dark matter. Similarly, if the former is more widespread than in other galaxies, so is the latter."
The "tip of the iceberg"
"It is a very strong effect that cannot be explained trivially using the Standard Model of particles." The Standard Model is the most widely-accepted theory of Physics in the scientific community. It explains fundamental forces (and particles of matter), however it contains some doubtful points, most notably the fact that it does not include gravitational force. Phenomena such as the existence of dark matter and dark energy make it clear to scientists that there is another sort of physics yet to be discovered and explored.
"From our observations, the phenomenon, and thus the necessity, is incredibly obvious. At the same time, this can be a starting point for exploring this new kind of physics," continues Salucci. "Even in the largest spiral galaxies we find effects similar to the ones we observed, but they are signals that we can try to explain using the framework of the Standard Model through astrophysical processes within galaxies. With mini-spirals, however, there is no simple explanation. These 36 items are the tip of the iceberg of a phenomenon that we will probably find everywhere and that will help us discover what we cannot yet see. "
E.V. Karukes et al. The universal rotation curve of dwarf disk galaxies, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2016). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stw3055
Benni
So now the DM Enthusiasts have concocted a New Physics rule aside from "gravitational force" by which they imagine the presence of DM making up 90% of the mass of the Uninverse.
Some member of their research team figured out that there couldn't possibly be one of Zwicky's Envelopes of DM around this tiny Spiral because it is way too small for application of the Old Physics, now they need a new "physics" to bolster their dismal Cosmic Fairy Dust narratives of the past.
This is the same bunch of so-called cosmologists being paid by government funding grants to crank out worthless periodic proclamations as they work tirelessly to keep their paychecks from being cut.
cantdrive85
Say it ain't so. You mean astrophysicists fanciful imaginings may not be correct?
tblakely1357
Tuxford
Hey, that's my line!
I have saying this for years. The problem is that the new physics leads to electro-granitic weaponry, which could be incredibly dangerous. Thus, there is widespread disinfo spread in this forum and throughout the academic world, spread by government intelligence agencies.
Like I have been saying for years, dark matter effects are caused by the presence of matter. It is the interpretation that is wrong. Greater matter density causes more refraction of light, leading to dark matter halo effects surrounding galaxies.
The new physics will be centered around LaViolette's SQK. It is just a matter of time and further conformational observations. Relativists belong in Disneyland.
Benni
There is probably some "refraction" occurring that appears as lensing effects, but differentiating between the two effects from distances of billions of light years is absurdly impossible.
When Elastic & Inelastic Photon Scattering effects are added into the mix you really end up with cosmic soup which is all but impossible to sort through, which is why this bunch of DM Enthusiasts in the UK need "new physics".
The "new physics" they need is a narrative so open ended that they won't even attempt a cogent discussion about it. Because the "new physics" so contradicts Zwicky's old physics, any discussion about the "new physics" becomes unintelligible to rational thinking Physicists, but they'll prattle on because there is a large enough tinfoil hat crowd out there that will jump aboard almost any make believe Trekkie bandwagon leading them to the next Trekkie convention gathering site.
dogbert
We just keep jumping through hoops to hold on to dark matter. Now it is not in a halo around ether galaxy, it is mixed in with the visible matter.
When will we conclude that what we are seeing is what is happening? Imaginary matter is not only magical, it is magical in different ways in different places.
Isn't it time to dispense with magic mass and simply acknowledge that gravity behaves differently from what our models predict?
Benni
Scroofinator
liquidspacetimeDec 15, 2016
howhot3
See: https://arxiv.org...2269.pdf
Kron
This to me screams unknown gravitational properties of ordinary visible matter. As many, it is my belief that the effects and phenomena observed and attributed to dark matter are in fact misunderstood properties of ordinary baryonic matter (maybe even just a gross underestimate of regular matter dispersed throughout seemingly empty space.) If not either of those two options (1.misinterpretation of gravitational effects or variance of gravitational strength over distance, or 2.underestimated amount of baryonic matter), then perhaps the effects can be attributable to quantum interactions between ordinary matter (such as virtual particles pervading the quantum field). The virtual particles produced between interacting "real" particles could in essence add to the mass total of the quantum field.
howhot3
https://arxiv.org...12.03034
That seems to fit perfectly with the article's observation as well conceptually.
cantdrive85
Contrary to all these wild calls for "new physics", magical undetected matter, and location dependent properties of gravity, there is a simple explanation which yields all these claims moot. The Universe is pervaded by plasma, EM fields, and it's electrodynamic properties. EM drives processes large and small, no magical process or matter needed.
howhot3
That said, this new emergent gravity stuff is by far some of the coolest physics I've read. EVER! If your curious about "What is gravity?" "Why does everything attract?" and "Why is there no anti-gravity?" I really encourage you to look up Erik Verlinde's papers on Emergent Gravity. Or look up a dated wikipedia entry on Entropic gravity (Verlinde's early work).
Heliospheric
This is nonsense. Dark matter was INVENTED to explain anomalous gravitational effects, and is no more than a theory. There is little other supporting evidence for it.
Gigel
Usually refraction and photon scattering are frequency dependent, while gravitational lensing is not. That allows separating the effects.
https://en.wikipe...nal_lens
RealityCheck
I've been reading-only when I can; but not posting....until this.
@ Gigel, I am prompted to respond to that 'early' assumption re gravitational lensing/refraction phenomena: I pointed out long ago, and remind everyone now and then, that a broad 'front' of radiation (image cross-section size) from a galaxy contains a mix of photons/frequencies that can be 'bent' along 'different paths'; such that the photons arriving at the 'focus' (here) from many paths may also contain a mix of photons/frequencies 'bent' at different radial distances from the lensing object/region and traveled different paths that converged 'here' at focus. We've yet to exclude that real possibility before assuming what you stated/referenced is so.
Just a cautionary reminder. Cheers all. :)
cantdrive85
That may be the case if space were a vacuum, but it is pervaded by electrodynamic plasma.
https://www.resea...ructures
Gigel
Grav lensing forms images and optical lenses form them too. The difference between refraction and gravitational lensing is that in the former case images are affected by chromatic aberration, while in the latter one they are not (although they are affected by other aberrations).
https://en.wikipe...erration
Merrit
RealityCheck
Yes, I already knew all that, mate. The fact remains that the images in astro/cosmic distances lensing situations are much wider and messier than the simple images which the various optic rules and priciples were first formulated/described. In the real astro/cosmic world situations the images are as I said earlier, and the many photons/frequencies which pass at various radial distances from the grav-lensing source object/region will be 'bent' at many places and involve many mixed photons/frequencies traveling along many paths past the lensing object/region to MANY foci/here(s). And the received photon mix from which the image is constructed will be 'self-selecting' in that only those photons teaveling the paths which go through 'here' wuill be detected as the focused image component photons/frequencies. It's a lot messier than the simple situation rules/principles you referenced would have you/others have assumed to date. Just think about what I said earlier. :)
Da Schneib
Verlinde's work is interesting, but it's missing one thing: a prediction that is different from what we already know. Someone needs to get it to the point where it can make such a prediction. Then we can test it.
Whydening Gyre
... that is only there when an area of space is "pervaded" by enough baryonic matter to conduct the electro...
cantdrive85
Ever notice how the Universe is filamentary/cellular? That filamentary/cellular structure is known to be a result of the EM properties of the plasma, as Alfvén predicted back in the 30's. That filamentary structure is the skeletal backbone of the Universe. The edges of the cells are connected to the filaments, these physical connections eliminate the need for any missing matter. In addition, the matter concentrations and plasma phenomena explain numerous other cosmological mysteries.
MRBlizzard
https://arxiv.org...09.06903
optiongeek
Whydening Gyre
The "Filaments" are where baryonic material has achieved sufficient density to interact electromagnetically. "Plasma" is a result of that interaction.
cantdrive85
You obviously are not aware of the 100+ years of laboratory experiments with plasma, what you're suggesting contradicts what is known and observed. Cart in front of the horse as usual.
BTW, the voids are plasma as well at a much lower density.
Whydening Gyre
A definition BASED on that 100+ years of experiments...
"Plasma - an ionized gas consisting of positive ions and free electrons in proportions resulting in more or less no overall electric charge,"
Only contradicts what you choose to believe.
You mean electron in front of the particle?
Here's another for you -
"ion - an atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of one or more electrons."
Together they mean; if there is insufficient proximity (density) of ions WITH (or without) electrons to exchange with another ion there is NO electron exchange. Just a free floating charged particle.
Ergo, no plasma.
cantdrive85
Why are you changing the subject to dedate definitions? Irregardless of the quasi-neutral presumptions of astrophysicists, it is a known and observed fact that these conditions are regularly violated in cosmic plasmas.
Meaningless word salad based on ignorance or attempted obfuscation.
You apparently rely on beliefs, I prefer to rely on actual facts. You have much work to educate yourself to the basic properties and phenomena of plasmas.