Links discovered between plant complex type N-glycans and hay fever

December 16, 2016
Links discovered between plant complex type N-glycans and hay fever
Preparation of PA-Sugar Chains from Peptic Digest of Water Plant Glycoproteins. A gel-filtration of the peptic digest of glycoproteins using a Sephadex G-25 fine column (4.0 x 35 cm) was equilibrated with 0.1 N NH4OH. The solid line indicates the elution of peptides (A230) and the dotted line indicates the elution of glycopeptides (A470). The glycopeptide-fraction was pooled, as indicated by horizontal bars, and was used for structural analysis of N-glycans. Credit: Okayama University

Okayama University researchers identify plants expressing substantial amounts of a nitrogen-linked polysaccharide – plant complex type N-glycans – which is linked to allergic responses in mammals, and may provide useful study models for understanding hay fever.

Researchers have noted the occurrence of plant complex type N-glycans on cedar pollen allergens, which carry a component called the "Lewis a epitope". However previous studies found that rather than triggering allergic responses the core structure of plant complex type N-glycans may inhibit them. One of the main stumbling blocks in studies to understand the immunological significance of Lewis a type plant N-glycans studies has been the lack of means for preparing Lewis a type plant N-glycans in substantial amounts. The demonstration of high levels of plant complex type N-glycans expressed in three sea water plants provides a significant step forward for these studies.

The "epitope" is the part of toxic and foreign substances and other antigens that is recognised to trigger the immune system into action. In certain types of antigen – allergens – the epitope overstimulates the immune system.

In previous work the Okayama researchers reported that many types of seaweed and marine algae express high-mannose type N-glycans, but not plant complex type N-glycans. In this work they identify three water plants that instead have N-glycans bearing β1-2 xylosyl and/or α1-3 fucosyl residues but not high-mannose type.

Links discovered between plant complex type N-glycans and hay fever
Credit: Okayama University

Megumi Maeda, Yoshinobu Kimura and their colleagues at Okayama University studied the plants Elodea nuttallii, Egeria densa, and Ceratophyllum demersum. Structural investigations identified eight types of N-glycans. "Moreover, the Lewis a type plant N-glycans were commonly expressed in a substantial amount on the glycoproteins produced in these three water plants," they add in their conclusions.

Land plants are well known to ubiquitously carry plant complex type N-glycans. Seaplants such as seaweed are thought to have evolved from land plants in the cretaceous period. Further genetic studies are underway to understand the why N-glycans expression differs in these and to identify any possible physicochemical or biological functions for these glycoproteins.

Explore further: Protective bacteria in the infant gut have resourceful way of helping babies break down breast milk

More information: Megumi Maeda et al. Structural features of N-glycans linked to glycoproteins expressed in three kinds of water plants: Predominant occurrence of the plant complex type N-glycans bearing Lewis a epitope, Carbohydrate Research (2016). DOI: 10.1016/j.carres.2016.09.008

Related Stories

Long distance calls by sugar molecules

June 18, 2013

All our cells wear a coat of sugar molecules, so-called glycans. ETH Zurich and Empa researchers have now discovered that glycans rearrange water molecules over long distances. This may have an effect on how cells sense each ...

Glycocluster design could lead to targeted drug delivery

November 28, 2016

A team led by researchers at the RIKEN Biofunctional Synthetic Chemistry Laboratory in Japan has developed a way to engineer glycan complexes—clusters of sugar chains attached to proteins or lipids—in a way that allows ...

Carbohydrate acts as tumor suppressor

July 6, 2009

Scientists at Burnham Institute for Medical Research (Burnham) have discovered that specialized complex sugar molecules (glycans) that anchor cells into place act as tumor suppressors in breast and prostate cancers. These ...

Researchers synthesize asymmetrical glycans

August 8, 2013

A team of investigators from the University of Georgia recently demonstrated the first method for synthesizing asymmetrical N-glycans. According to the study, published in the journal Science on July 25, the approach could ...

Recommended for you

The unique visual systems of deep sea fish

December 22, 2016

If asked the colour of the ocean, most people would rightly say "blue." The reason is that pure water absorbs long wavelength red light very strongly, but lets the shorter blue wavelengths pass. If you cut yourself while ...

Temperature drives biodiversity

December 22, 2016

Why is the diversity of animals and plants so unevenly distributed on our planet? An international research team headed by the University of Würzburg has provided new data on this core issue of ecology. The researchers found ...

Live cell imaging using a smartphone

December 21, 2016

A recent study from Uppsala University shows how smartphones can be used to make movies of living cells, without the need for expensive equipment. The study is published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, making it possible ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.