Okayama University (岡山大学, Okayama Daigaku) is a national university in Japan. The main campus is located in Tsushima-Naka, Okayama, Okayama Prefecture. The school was founded in 1870 and it was established as a university in 1949. The origin of the university is the Medical Training Place (医学館, Igakkan) founded in 1870 by Okayama-Han. It underwent the abolition of the han system and was developed into Okayama Prefectural Medical School (岡山県医学校) in 1880. In 1888 it was merged into a national school, the Third Higher Middle School (第三高等中学校, Daisan kōtō chūgakkō) to constitute the Medical Faculty. The Medical Faculty became an independent school in 1901 and was renamed Okayama Medical Speciality School (岡山医学専門学校, Okayama igaku semmon gakkō), a four-year medical school for men ages 17-21 or above. In 1922 the school was chartered as Okayama Medical College (岡山医科大学, Okayama ika daigaku), a four-year medical college for men ages 19-23 or above.

Address Tsushima-naka, Kita-ku, Osaka, Okayama, Japan Website http://www.okayama-u.ac.jp/index_e.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Okayama_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

