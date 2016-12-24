Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan cars investigated for brake issue

December 27, 2016

The U.S. government is investigating some Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars because the brake pedal may lose pressure, making it hard for drivers to stop the vehicle.

Three crashes were blamed on the braking issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday. The brake pedal can go "soft" when driving on slippery or uneven surfaces. NHTSA received 141 complaints, with some reporting that their car stopped past red lights, leaving them in the middle of flowing traffic.

The investigation covers Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars with model years 2007 to 2009. NHTSA estimated that there are about 475,000 of those vehicles.

The maker of both , Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford Motor Co., said it will cooperate with the investigation.

The Fusion and Milan vehicles were also part of the massive recall to remove Takata air bags that could explode.

Explore further: Self-driving car group urges US regulators to clear road

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Website charts Santa's journey around the globe

December 24, 2016

An online Santa tracker run by a Canadian and American defense agency mapped the jolly old gift-giver's path around the globe Saturday, in what has become a Yuletide tradition.

Myanmar farmers reap rewards from 3D printing

December 23, 2016

Whizzing across a blue-lit platform with a whirr and a squeak, liquid plastic emanating from its chrome tip, the 3D printer seems a far cry from the muddy, crop-filled fields that fringe Yangon.

Road paved with solar panels powers French town

December 22, 2016

France on Thursday inaugurated the world's first "solar highway", a road paved with solar panels providing enough energy to power the street lights of the small Normandy town of Tourouvre.

Convenience shop items delivered by drone in US

December 21, 2016

US drone delivery service Flirtey on Monday announced that its self-piloting flying machines have whisked flu medicine, hot food and more from 7-Eleven convenience stores to customers' homes.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.