Blueprint for shape in ancient land plants

December 9, 2016
Blueprint for shape in ancient land plants
Liverworts. Credit: University of Bristol

Scientists from the Universities of Bristol and Cambridge have unlocked the secrets of shape in the most ancient of land plants using time-lapse imaging, growth analysis and computer modelling.

Liverworts, with their flattened creeping bodies and primitive single-celled rooting structures, are the oldest surviving group of plants to be found on land.

Since then, 470 million years of evolution has given rise to a vast array of different plant shapes including complex branching structures with leaves and intricate flowers.

The systems controlling shape determination and diversification have captivated scientists for years.

How do small collections of cells develop into such ordered and intricate structures, and how do different shapes arise?

The blueprint for these diverse shapes however, may lie within the humble liverworts.

The researchers' findings show that small differences in growth rates between growing points at the edge of their flattened bodies are the key to generating the overall plant shape.

The work suggests that each growing point on the plant releases auxin, a growth-regulating chemical which can move a short distance to control the speed at which an area of the plant grows.

With different zones growing at different rates, the global shape of the plant emerges. In this way, the auxin produced at the growing points determines the shape of the plant.

Similar approaches in more recently evolved flowering plants show that it is growth orientations rather than growth rates that largely determine plant shape, and auxin transport determines these orientations.

Dr Jill Harrison, a Royal Society Fellow at the University of Bristol's School of Biological Sciences, said: "When we compare the findings from flowering with these new findings from liverworts we can see that the way in which auxin regulates plant may have changed during evolution."

Explore further: Feedback loop behind spiral patterns in plants uncovered?

More information: Jeremy E. Solly et al. Regional Growth Rate Differences Specified by Apical Notch Activities Regulate Liverwort Thallus Shape, Current Biology (2016). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2016.10.056

Related Stories

Feedback loop behind spiral patterns in plants uncovered?

November 3, 2016

This flower-like image shows a plant that is not developing quite right. It comes from a study in which scientists at EMBL and the University of Sydney unearthed the molecular feedback loop that creates the spiral pattern ...

Single enzyme controls two plant hormones

November 23, 2016

Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis isolated an enzyme that controls the levels of two plant hormones simultaneously, linking the molecular pathways for growth and defense.

New tool puts plant hormone under surveillance

January 16, 2012

(PhysOrg.com) -- Charles Darwin was the first to speculate that plants contain hormones. His pioneering research led to the identification of the very first and key plant growth hormone — auxin — in 1937.

The science of spring flowers—how petals get their shape

April 30, 2013

Why do rose petals have rounded ends while their leaves are more pointed? In a new study published April 30 in the open access journal PLOS Biology, scientists from the John Innes Centre and University of East Anglia, UK, ...

Unlocking the mystery on how plant leaves grow their teeth

September 2, 2016

Plant biologists at ITbM, Nagoya University have discovered the key element, an EPFL2 peptide that is responsible for creating the teeth-like shapes on plant leaves. The zigzag edges of leaves, so-called leaf teeth, are important ...

Recommended for you

The unique visual systems of deep sea fish

December 22, 2016

If asked the colour of the ocean, most people would rightly say "blue." The reason is that pure water absorbs long wavelength red light very strongly, but lets the shorter blue wavelengths pass. If you cut yourself while ...

Temperature drives biodiversity

December 22, 2016

Why is the diversity of animals and plants so unevenly distributed on our planet? An international research team headed by the University of Würzburg has provided new data on this core issue of ecology. The researchers found ...

Live cell imaging using a smartphone

December 21, 2016

A recent study from Uppsala University shows how smartphones can be used to make movies of living cells, without the need for expensive equipment. The study is published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, making it possible ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.