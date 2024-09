The Society for Neuroscience (SfN) formed in 1969, is a society of scientists and clinical physicians with a collaborative focus on the study and treatment of human brain and nervous system disorders. SfN has more than 36,000 members, publishes peer-review journals, newsletters, news stories for the Web and conducts educational symposiums.

Address 1121 14th Street, NW Suite 1010 Washington, DC 20005 Website http://www.sfn.org/home.aspx Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Society_for_Neuroscience

