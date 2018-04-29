Neuropeptide controls roundworms' backward movement

April 30, 2018, Society for Neuroscience

A study of genetically diverse worms finds that the length of their backward movement is under the control of a small protein called a neuropeptide that fluctuates in response to food availability. The research, published in JNeurosci, demonstrates genetic and environmental influences on an animal's exploration of its environment.

The roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans moves forward and backward in the shape of a sine wave. A longer backward movement, or reversal, increases the likelihood that the worm will change directions to navigate, for example, toward a food source. How the C. elegans nervous system regulates reversal length has been elusive.

Kavita Babu and colleagues examined strains of C. elegans that differed in their expression of the neuropeptide FLP-18 and its receptors, NPR-4 and NPR-1, and found that this neuropeptide controls reversal length by regulating a circuit that involves and interneurons. Starving the worms for 24 hours increased levels of FLP-18 and resulted in shorter reversal lengths, reducing the probability that they would change direction. This may represent a strategy that enables the worm to explore a larger area for food during periods of extreme hunger.

A study of genetically diverse worms finds that the length of their backward movement is under the control of a small protein called a neuropeptide that fluctuates in response to food availability. Credit: Kavita Babu

Explore further: A brain chemical blamed for mental decline in old age could hold key to its reversal

More information: JNeurosci (2018). DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.1955-17.2018

Related Stories

Analyzing a worm's sleep

August 19, 2016

Elephants, cats, flies, and even worms sleep. It is a natural part of many animals' lives. New research from Caltech takes a deeper look at sleep in the tiny roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans, or C. elegans, finding three ...

Researchers provide first peek at how neurons multitask

November 6, 2014

Researchers at the University of Michigan have shown how a single neuron can perform multiple functions in a model organism, illuminating for the first time this fundamental biological mechanism and shedding light on the ...

Recommended for you

Researchers move toward understanding deadly citrus disease

April 30, 2018

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside have made an important step in understanding the molecular mechanism of huanglongbing (HLB), a destructive disease that is a serious threat to the citrus industry worldwide.

Researchers unlock thorny secrets of rose DNA

April 30, 2018

A new, detailed breakdown of the modern rose genome should help growers improve traits such as pest and drought resistance, and boost the vase life of cut stems, researchers said Monday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.