The Journal of Neuroscience is a weekly scientific journal published by the Society for Neuroscience. The journal publishes peer-reviewed empirical research articles in the field of neuroscience. Its editor-in-chief is John Maunsell, a Boston-based neuroscientist specializing in the visual cortex.
Volume 1 appeared in 1981 and issues appeared monthly; as its popularity grew it switched to a bimonthly in 1996 and then to a weekly in July, 2003.
Articles appear within one of the following four sections of the journal:
In addition, some issues of the journal contain articles in the following sections:
- Publisher
- Society for Neuroscience
- Country
- United States
- History
- 1981--present
- Website
- http://www.jneurosci.org/
- Impact factor
-
7.271
(2010)
