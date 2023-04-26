The Journal of Neuroscience is a weekly scientific journal published by the Society for Neuroscience. The journal publishes peer-reviewed empirical research articles in the field of neuroscience. Its editor-in-chief is John Maunsell, a Boston-based neuroscientist specializing in the visual cortex. Volume 1 appeared in 1981 and issues appeared monthly; as its popularity grew it switched to a bimonthly in 1996 and then to a weekly in July, 2003. Articles appear within one of the following four sections of the journal: In addition, some issues of the journal contain articles in the following sections:

Publisher
Society for Neuroscience
Country
United States
History
1981--present
Website
http://www.jneurosci.org/
Impact factor
7.271 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Neuroscience

Study finds new links between dogs' smell and vision

Cornell University researchers have provided the first documentation that dogs' sense of smell is integrated with their vision and other unique parts of the brain, shedding new light on how dogs experience and navigate the ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 18, 2022

0

1070

Breeding foxes for opposite behaviors produces similar brain changes

Farmed foxes selectively bred for tameness and aggressiveness exhibit similar changes to their brain anatomy, according to research recently published in JNeurosci. Both lineages also have larger brains than conventional ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jun 14, 2021

0

12

Alligator study reveals insight into dinosaur hearing

To determine where a sound is coming from, animal brains analyze the minute difference in time it takes a sound to reach each ear—a cue known as interaural time difference. What happens to the cue once the signals get to ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 18, 2019

0

480

page 1 from 1