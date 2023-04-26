The Journal of Neuroscience is a weekly scientific journal published by the Society for Neuroscience. The journal publishes peer-reviewed empirical research articles in the field of neuroscience. Its editor-in-chief is John Maunsell, a Boston-based neuroscientist specializing in the visual cortex. Volume 1 appeared in 1981 and issues appeared monthly; as its popularity grew it switched to a bimonthly in 1996 and then to a weekly in July, 2003. Articles appear within one of the following four sections of the journal: In addition, some issues of the journal contain articles in the following sections:

Publisher Society for Neuroscience Country United States History 1981--present Website http://www.jneurosci.org/ Impact factor 7.271 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA