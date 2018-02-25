Video: Virtual predator makes decisions like the real one

February 26, 2018, Society for Neuroscience
Cyberslug: Virtual predator makes decisions like the real one
Approach-avoidance modeling in Pleurobranchaea. Credit: Brown et al., eNeuro (2018)

A sea slug's decision to approach or avoid potential prey has been simulated in a virtual environment called Cyberslug. In the future the software, described in a paper published in eNeuro, may provide a foundation for the development of more realistic artificial intelligence systems.

Sea slugs in the genus Pleurobranchaea readily learn to prefer easy prey while avoiding others that protect themselves from predators with a stinging defense, unless forced to eat them by intense hunger. Rhanor Gillette and colleagues were able to reproduce these choices in Cyberslug using data from previous studies of Pleurobranchaea brain and behavior. By simulating the relationships between the virtual predator's hunger level and , the researchers demonstrated how both attributes are required to regulate consumption of the appropriate amount and type of prey. The research suggests that this simple model is poised for improvements and additions that could enable the simulation of complex decision-making, as in addiction and social behavior.

The predator initially attacks the Flabellina, but drops it after getting stung in the mouth and tries to spit out the stinging tissue. After executing an avoidance turn the predator crawls away. Flabellina is performing an escape swim, which doesn't go anywhere because there is no current in the aquarium. Thirty minutes later the Pleurobranchaea is re-introduced to Flabellina, and once it recognizes the odor, storms off again! The memory lasts over a week. Credit: Rhanor Gillette

Explore further: By trying it all, predatory sea slug learns what not to eat

More information: Implementing goal-directed foraging decisions of a simpler nervous system in simulation,eNeuro. DOI: 10.1523/ENEURO.0400-17.2018

Related Stories

By trying it all, predatory sea slug learns what not to eat

June 6, 2013

Researchers have found that a type of predatory sea slug that usually isn't picky when it comes to what it eats has more complex cognitive abilities than previously thought, allowing it to learn the warning cues of dangerous ...

Recommended for you

Marine animals explore the ocean in similar ways

February 26, 2018

A first-of-its-kind study has mapped the global movements of a range of marine animals around the world, including whales, sharks, sea birds and polar bears, to understand how they travel the ocean.

King penguins may be on the move very soon

February 26, 2018

"The main issue is that there is only a handful of islands in the Southern Ocean and not all of them are suitable to sustain large breeding colonies" says Robin Cristofari, first author of the study, from the Institut Pluridisciplinaire ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.