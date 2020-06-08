June 8, 2020

Monkeys appreciate lifelike animation

by Society for Neuroscience

Monkeys appreciate lifelike animation
The five monkey faces (left to right): wireframe, greyscale, furless, naturalistic, and real-life footage. Four expressions (top to bottom): neutral, fear grin, lip smacking, threat. Credit: Siebert et al., eNeuro 2020

Monkeys can overcome their aversion to animated monkeys through a more realistic avatar, according to research recently published in eNeuro.

Humans feel more comfortable toward life-like humanoid robots, but if a robot gets too life-like, it can become creepy. This "" effect plagues , too, which becomes a problem when scientists use animated monkey faces to study social behavior. However, monkeys overcome the uncanny valley when presented with a sufficiently realistic monkey avatar created using movie industry animation technology.

Siebert et al. compared how Rhesus monkeys reacted toward five types of monkey faces: from real monkeys, a natural looking avatar with fur and facial details, a furless avatar, a greyscale avatar, and a wireframe face.

The monkeys looked at the wireframe face but avoided looking at the furless and greyscale avatars, showing the uncanny valley effect at work. However, the natural looking avatar with fur overcame this effect.

The monkeys looked at the model and made social facial expressions, comparable to how they would act around real monkeys. Using this type of avatar will make social cognition studies more standardized and replicable.

Explore further

I won't have what he's having: The brain and socially motivated behavior
More information: A Naturalistic Dynamic Monkey Head Avatar Elicits Species-Typical Reactions and Overcomes the Uncanny Valley, eNeuro, DOI: 10.1523/ENEURO.0524-19.2020
Provided by Society for Neuroscience
Citation: Monkeys appreciate lifelike animation (2020, June 8) retrieved 8 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-monkeys-lifelike-animation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Another idea on Covid-19 fatalities, Vitamin K serum levels

2 hours ago

Spermiogenesis and spermatogenesis etymology difference?

Jun 07, 2020

What is your usual sleeping position?

Jun 07, 2020

SARS-CoV-2 is a hybrid from a Bat and a Pangolin

Jun 06, 2020

Is there a unique ancestor of all life?

Jun 05, 2020

Question about a biosensor for decting coronavirus in saliva or in blood

Jun 05, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments