Fish talk-os: Studying electrocommunication in the wild

May 7, 2018, Society for Neuroscience
Fish talk-os: Studying electrocommunication in the wild
Jörg Henninger recording the activity of weakly electric fish in Darien, Panama. Credit: Jan Benda

A field study published in JNeurosci of tropical fish in Central America reveals how the animals use electric fields to communicate in their natural habitat to accomplish coordinated behaviors including mating and reproduction.

The communication system of weakly electric ghost knifefish (Apteronotidae) has been previously studied in laboratory experiments.

Taking a more naturalistic approach, Jan Benda,Jörg Henninger and colleagues recorded electric fields emitted by Apteronotus rostratus in a stream in the Panamanian rainforest, which enabled the researchers to study individual social interaction in detail.

The researchers discovered that the signals were markedly different in their natural context than those from previous studies in the lab.

They found that brief electric "chirps" were used to attract mates while a special long chirp was used by females to signal males to fertilize their eggs.

Previous electrophysiological studies have not addressed key features of the observed natural sensory stimuli, highlighting the need to study behavior and sensory scenes in the natural environment.

Courtship and spawning in the wild, interrupted by an intruder. Recorded in Darién, Panama in May, 2012. Replay at 2x real-time.Species: Apteronotus rostratusFish location: colored circlesChirps: large transparent circles and short tones played at the fish's discharge frequency The interactions of electric fish in the natural habitat are inaccessible to visual observation. Therefore, location and communication were extracted directly from the fish's own electric discharges. Credit: Henninger et al., JNeurosci (2018)

Fish talk-os: Studying electrocommunication in the wild
Juvenile of the brown ghost knifefish (Apteronotus leptorhynchus). Credit: Guy l'Heureux

Explore further: Some creatures use electricity and vibrations in sex (and this can be dangerous)

More information: Statistics of natural communication signals observed in the wild identify important yet neglected stimulus regimes in weakly electric fish, JNeurosci (2018). DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0350-18.2018

Related Stories

Electric fish charges up research on animal behavior

April 10, 2012

An electric eel can generate enough current to stun its prey, just like a Taser. Weakly electric fish can also generate electricity, but not enough to do any harm. "Weakly electric fish are unique in that they produce and ...

Fish use electric signals to find the right mate

June 11, 2009

Electric knifefish, close relatives of the electric eel, navigate and communicate by projecting electric fields around their bodies. Research at University of Toronto is clarifying how this sense has evolved, as well as providing ...

Exploring evolution via electric fish hybrid zone

July 21, 2015

Michigan State University is using a $700,000 National Science Foundation grant to study how electric fish signals evolve, research that could offer insights into the evolution of new species.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.