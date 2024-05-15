The Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) is one of the graduate schools of Boston University. Founded in 1848, the medical school holds the unique distinction as the first institution in the world to formally educate female physicians. Originally known as the New England Female Medical College, it was subsequently renamed BUSM in 1873. It is notably also the first medical school in the United States to award an M.D. degree to an African-American woman, in 1864.

https://www.bumc.bu.edu/busm/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boston_University_School_of_Medicine

Boston University School of Medicine

