Video: Cluster reentry explained—world's first targeted reentry

by European Space Agency

Credit: European Space Agency

The first of four satellites that make up ESA's Cluster mission is coming safely back down to Earth, marking a brilliant end to this remarkable mission.

The satellite's orbit was tweaked back in January to target a region as far as possible from populated regions. This ensures that any spacecraft parts that survive the reentry will fall over .

During 24 years in space, Cluster has sent back precious data on how the sun interacts with Earth's magnetic field, helping us better understand and forecast potentially dangerous space weather.

With this first ever targeted reentry, Cluster goes down in history for a different reason, taking ESA well beyond international space safety standards and helping ensure the long-term sustainability of space activities.

Credit: European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

