Training course empowers wombat caregivers to combat sarcoptic mange

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A new training course on the WomSAT platform will help everyone learn how to treat wombats afflicted with sarcoptic mange in the field, enhancing conservation efforts for the species.

Sarcoptic mange, caused by the Sarcoptes scabiei mite, affects wombats throughout their range, posing one of the greatest threats to their survival alongside roadside accidents. To address this, WomSAT (Wombat Survey and Analysis Tool)—a collaboration between Western Sydney University, and Charles Sturt University—has developed a comprehensive training program designed to educate and certify wombat caregivers in field treatment techniques.

Since its launch in 2015, WomSAT has enabled the Wombat Warrior community to report over 23,000 wombat sightings and burrows across Australia, significantly contributing to the identification and mitigation of threats impacting wombats. The platform, which is part of a broader citizen science initiative, empowers everyday citizens to play a vital role in wombat conservation.

Associate Professor Julie Old, from the School of Science, highlighted the importance of the new training course.

"WomSAT empowers wombat caregivers and treaters to track wombat treatment in the field, providing critical data on the prevalence and treatment of sarcoptic mange. This course is a crucial step towards improving our understanding of this deadly disease and enhancing conservation efforts," said Associate Professor Old.

"By enhancing the knowledge and skills of wombat caregivers in treating sarcoptic mange, the training will not only improve on-ground care but also provide participants with the necessary accreditation to treat wombats in the field."

A recent upgrade to the WomSAT platform now includes features for tracking treatments in the field.

Upon completion of the training—developed in consultation with the Wombat Protection Society of Australia Inc. and supported by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Foundation for National Park's Curb Wombat Mange program—participants will receive a certificate of accreditation. This accreditation can be used to gain official approval to treat wombats in the field through the Wombat Protection Society of Australia.

"By treating sarcoptic mange in wombats, we can improve their health and welfare and contribute to the conservation of an iconic Australian animal," said Dr. Hayley Stannard, from the Charles Sturt School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences.

More information: To learn more about the training course and how you can get involved, visit the WomSAT webpage.