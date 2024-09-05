Western Sydney University, formerly the University of Western Sydney, is an Australian multi-campus university in the Greater Western region of Sydney. It is a provider of undergraduate, postgraduate and higher research degrees with campuses in Bankstown, Blacktown, Campbelltown, Hawkesbury, Parramatta, and Penrith. It is currently ranked in the top 400 in the world in the 2019 THE World University Rankings and 19th in Australia in 2019.

Address Media Unit, Locked Bag 1797, Penrith South DC NSW 1797 Website https://www.westernsydney.edu.au/ Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Western_Sydney_University

