September 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Air pollution exposure in infancy may limit economic mobility in adulthood

by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

child in city
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Higher exposure to fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) during infancy was associated with lower economic earnings in adulthood in a new study from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and European University of Rome. The association was most pronounced in the midwestern and southern U.S.

"This study takes a big step toward filling the knowledge gap on the crucial link between and long-term ," said corresponding author Francesca Dominici, Clarence James Gamble Professor of Biostatistics, Population, and Data Science at Harvard Chan School and faculty director of the Harvard Data Science Initiative.

"The findings suggest that air pollution can have lasting impacts beyond —and that these impacts vary across regions and populations."

The study is published on September 9 in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The study builds upon previous investigations of the relationship between PM2.5 exposure and economic opportunity by using more granular data as well as state-of-the-art causal inference methods to adjust for socioeconomic and demographic confounders.

The researchers analyzed data on PM2.5 exposure and economic earnings from 86% of all U.S. census tracts—small statistical subdivisions of a county—from 1980 to 2010. They focused on people born from 1978–83, looking at their mean earnings in 2014–15 when they were between the ages of 31–37. To measure , they used a statistic called absolute upward mobility (AUM), which is defined as the mean income rank in adulthood of children born to families in the 25th percentile of the national income distribution.

The study found that the higher a person's exposure in infancy to PM2.5, the lower their earnings in adulthood. Nationwide, on average, an increase in PM2.5 exposure by one microgram per cubic meter (μg/m3) in 1982 was associated with a 1.146% lower AUM in 2015. The study also found that PM2.5 exposure had an outsize impact on AUM in specific regions of the U.S., particularly in the Midwest and South.

"Our findings underscore the necessity of implementing stringent air quality standards nationally," said co-lead author Luca Merlo, researcher at European University of Rome. "They also suggest the necessity of locally tailored interventions to mitigate air pollution and of integrated policies that address both environmental and economic inequalities."

Sophie-An Kingsbury Lee, a student at Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, was a co-lead author.

More information: Dominici, Francesca, Childhood PM2.5 exposure and upward mobility in the United States, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2401882121. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2401882121

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Citation: Air pollution exposure in infancy may limit economic mobility in adulthood (2024, September 9) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-air-pollution-exposure-infancy-limit.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Economic prospects brighten for children of low-income Black Americans, study finds
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)