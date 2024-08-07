August 7, 2024

New Yorkers are warned from the skies about impending danger from storms as city deploys drones

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Gone is the bullhorn. Instead, New York City emergency management officials have turned high-tech, using drones to warn residents about potential threatening weather.

With a buzzing sound in the background, a drone equipped with a loudspeaker flies over homes warning people who live in basement or ground-floor apartments about impending .

"Be prepared to leave your location," said the voice from the sky in footage released Tuesday by the city's emergency management agency. "If flooding occurs, do not hesitate."

About five teams with multiple drones each were deployed to specific neighborhoods prone to flooding. Zach Iscol, the city's emergency management commissioner, said the messages were being relayed in multiple languages. They were expected to continue until the weather impacted the drone flights.

Flash floods have been deadly for New Yorkers living in basement apartments, which can quickly fill up in a deluge. Eleven people drowned in such homes in 2021 amid rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The are in addition to other forms of emergency messaging, including , text alerts and a system that reaches more than 2,000 community-based organizations throughout the city that serve , people with disabilities and other groups.

"You know, we live in a bubble, and we have to meet people where they are in notifications so they can be prepared," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Adams is a self-described "tech geek" whose administration has tapped drone technology to monitor large gatherings as well as to search for sharks on beaches. Under his watch, the city's police department also briefly toyed with using a robot to patrol the Times Square subway station, and it has sometimes deployed a to dangerous scenes, including the Manhattan parking garage that collapsed in 2023.

