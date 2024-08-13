August 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Scientists achieve rapid upcycling of microplastics to graphene

by James Cook University

Breakthrough to combat microplastics by upcycling into graphene
Schematic representation of APMP system for the synthesis of graphene from PE microplastics. Credit: From Small Science (2024). DOI: 10.1002/smsc.202400176

James Cook University researchers have achieved a significant breakthrough that allows them to convert microplastics to a highly valuable material. The study is published in the journal Small Science.

JCU Professor Mohan Jacob said some degrades into smaller fragments, often reaching micron sizes.

"These microplastics are notorious for their non-degradable and insoluble nature in water and are an evolving threat to fish and animals and humans," said Professor Jacob.

JCU's Dr. Adeel Zafar said microplastics' characteristics enable them to absorb organic pollutants.

"Once they are in water, they are ultimately integrated into both marine and human food chains. Disturbingly, microplastics disrupt and coral reproduction," said Dr. Zafar.

He said the recycling of microplastics faces significant challenges due to labor-intensive separation processes and high costs, resulting in very low resource recovery globally.

"Upcycling, which involves transforming plastic waste into higher-value materials rather than simply breaking it down, has a high demand," said Dr. Zafar.

The team ground up into microplastics and then used the new Atmospheric Pressure Microwave Plasma synthesis technique to convert the debris to — a one atom thick carbon material that is harder than diamond, 200 times stronger than steel and five times lighter than aluminum—the use of which is burgeoning in several industries.

"Approximately 30 mg of microplastics produced nearly 5 mg of graphene in 1 minute. This production rate is remarkably higher than achieved previously, and offers a simpler, more environmentally friendly alternative to current techniques," said Dr. Zafar.

He said the research marks a significant milestone in the field. The graphene produced could be used for several applications, including the manufacturing of various sensors and , including the absorption of PFAS.

"The research not only pioneers a novel approach to graphene synthesis but also contributes to the broader goal of mitigating the adverse effects of pollution on our ecosystems," said Professor Jacob.

More information: Muhammad Adeel Zafar et al, Instant Upcycling of Microplastics into Graphene and Its Environmental Application, Small Science (2024). DOI: 10.1002/smsc.202400176

Provided by James Cook University

Citation: Scientists achieve rapid upcycling of microplastics to graphene (2024, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-scientists-rapid-upcycling-microplastics-graphene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

To address the growing issue of microplastics in the Great Lakes, we need to curb our consumption
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

4 hours ago

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)