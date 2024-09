James Cook University (JCU) is a public university based in Townsville, Queensland, Australia. The university has two Australian campuses, located in Townsville and Cairns respectively, and an international campus in Singapore. JCU is the second oldest university in Queensland—proclaimed in 1970—and the first tertiary education institution in North Queensland.

Address Townsville, Queensland, Australia 4811 Website http://www.jcu.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Cook_University

