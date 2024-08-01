August 1, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Pyramid optical networks for unidirectional image magnification and demagnification

by UCLA Engineering Institute for Technology Advancement

Pyramid Optical Networks for Unidirectional Image Magnification and Demagnification
Artistic depiction of a pyramid diffractive optical network for unidirectional image magnification and demagnification. Credit: Ozcan Lab / UCLA.

In Light: Science & Applications journal UCLA researchers introduce an innovative design for diffractive deep neural networks (D2NNs). This new architecture, termed Pyramid-D2NN (P-D2NN), achieves unidirectional image magnification and demagnification, significantly reducing the number of diffractive features required.

The results have broad applications in optical communications, surveillance, and photonic device isolation.

Diffractive deep neural networks (D2NNs) are composed of successive transmissive layers optimized through to perform computational tasks in an all-optical manner.

The UCLA research team, led by Professor Aydogan Ozcan, has developed a pyramid-structured diffractive optical network, which scales its layers pyramidally to align with the direction of image magnification or demagnification.

This design ensures high-fidelity image formation in one direction while inhibiting it in the opposite direction, achieving unidirectional imaging with fewer diffractive degrees of freedom. The researchers also demonstrate that by cascading multiple P-D2NN modules, higher magnification/demagnification factors can be achieved, showcasing the system's modularity and scalability.

The P-D2NN architecture was experimentally validated using terahertz (THz) illumination. The diffractive layers, fabricated through 3D printing, were tested under continuous-wave THz illumination.

The experimental results, involving different designs for magnification and demagnification, closely matched the numerical simulations. The outputs in the forward direction accurately reflected the magnified or demagnified input images, while the outputs in the backward direction produced low-intensity, non-informative results, as desired for unidirectional imaging.

Applications and future prospects

The P-D2NN framework's ability to suppress backward energy transmission while dispersing the original signal into unperceivable noise at the output makes it a promising tool for various applications. These include optical isolation for photonic devices, decoupling of transmitters and receivers in telecommunications, privacy-protected , and surveillance.

Moreover, the system's polarization-insensitive operation and ability to deliver high-power structured beams onto target objects while protecting the source from counterattacks highlight its potential in various defense-related applications.

More information: Bijie Bai et al, Pyramid diffractive optical networks for unidirectional image magnification and demagnification, Light: Science & Applications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41377-024-01543-w

Journal information: Light: Science & Applications

Provided by UCLA Engineering Institute for Technology Advancement

Citation: Pyramid optical networks for unidirectional image magnification and demagnification (2024, August 1) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-pyramid-optical-networks-unidirectional-image.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Engineers develop advanced optical computing method for multiplexed data processing and encryption
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

6 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

The double-slit experiment with a pit in the screen

Aug 19, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)