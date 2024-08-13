August 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

A path toward understanding regional sea level rise

by Nathaniel Scharping, American Geophysical Union

A path toward understanding regional sea level rise
Low-lying coastal cities such as Malé, the capital of Maldives, are at heightened risk from rising seas. Credit: Shahee Ilyas/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0

By 2100, sea level is projected to rise by up to 1–2 meters, threatening millions of people living in low-lying coastal areas around the world. But global projections such as this don't capture regional-scale variations.

Finer-resolution, regional models of changes over the coming decades are one important tool for policymakers and coastal communities. Accurate regional predictions are key for designing appropriate coastal defenses against damaging storm surges, waves, and tides caused by rising seas.

Svetlana Jevrejeva and colleagues have provided an overview of current regional modeling capabilities, and they consider how climate change could affect sea level predictions in a new article published in Earth's Future.

They propose ways to improve these predictions on the scale of seasons to decades, focusing on ocean shelf–sea dynamics—an understudied link between processes in the and the coastal seas.

Global climate models don't adequately incorporate the factors that govern regional sea levels, such as local winds, river discharge, shelf-sea circulation, and tides. In addition, the on linking open ocean conditions to local sea level changes aren't well understood—neither is the way climate change could affect them.

The authors argue that a more thorough understanding of these processes and finer-scale models are needed. Developing better models will include appropriate downscaling to kilometer scales, as well as thoughtful experimental design to prioritize the most applicable temporal and spatial scales.

Studies of the processes occurring on the continental shelf, using both field observations and modeling, will also be necessary to forecast how will affect coastal communities around the world.

More information: Svetlana Jevrejeva et al, Challenges, Advances and Opportunities in Regional Sea Level Projections: The Role of Ocean‐Shelf Dynamics, Earth's Future (2024). DOI: 10.1029/2024EF004886

Journal information: Earth's Future

Provided by American Geophysical Union

This story is republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.

Citation: A path toward understanding regional sea level rise (2024, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-path-regional-sea.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New modeling shows the intensity of CO₂ uptake is higher in coastal seas than in the open ocean
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M6.8 and M6.3 east of Mindanao, Philippines

15 hours ago

Hum in the Air

17 hours ago

M7.1 Earthquake, Hyuganada Sea, E of Kyushu coast

Aug 11, 2024

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano eruption, Tonga, Tsunami(s)

Aug 10, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Aug 8, 2024

Hydrothermal explosion versus phreatic eruption?

Aug 4, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)