August 6, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Does online dating make relationships more successful?

by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Does online dating make relationships more successful?
The association between meeting venue and relationship success differed by relationship type. Credit: Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking (2024). DOI: 10.1089/cyber.2024.0136

A new study in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking showed that for marital relationships, meeting in online dating was only linked to less relationship success among people with no "relationship talk on social media" (RToSM), but not among those who had RToSM. For non-marital relationships, the study showed a positive link between meeting in online dating and relationship success among those who had RToSM.

In the current study, Junwen Hu, from Michigan State University, and co-authors, replicated and expanded a previous study, which also found that meeting one's partner online (versus offline) was somewhat related to experiencing less relationship success among people in a marital relationship. This difference was not observed among people in a non-marital romantic relationship.

"Because self-disclosure on social media can help individuals garner network support for their relationship it is plausible that RToSM can buffer the negative effect of online dating on relationship success in marital relationships," stated the investigators.

"This study serves to demonstrate the nuanced impacts of on success, highlighting the dynamics of digital relationships and the role of social media," stated Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, Ph.D., MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Center, La Jolla, California.

More information: Junwen M. Hu et al, Does Online Dating Make Relationships More Successful? Replication and Extension of a Previous Study, Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking (2024). DOI: 10.1089/cyber.2024.0136

Journal information: Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking

Provided by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Citation: Does online dating make relationships more successful? (2024, August 6) retrieved 6 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-online-dating-relationships-successful.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Digital romance and back-burner relationships among ex-partners
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are ABBA so popular?

3 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

4 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

6 hours ago

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

19 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Aug 4, 2024

Bach, Bach, and more Bach please

Aug 1, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)