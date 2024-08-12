August 12, 2024

Mesoscale convective systems pump local evapotranspiration moisture upward, boosting moisture recycling

by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Mesoscale convective systems pump local evapotranspiration moisture upward to boost moisture recycling
Mesoscale convective systems are organized convections typically associated with strong upward motion. Such strong vertical motion can effectively pump moisture near the land surface to the upper atmosphere and generate precipitation. Credit: Mike Newbry/Unsplash

Evapotranspiration (ET) is the movement of water from land to the atmosphere by evaporation and transpiration. Moisture recycling describes the contribution from local ET to local precipitation.

It has been quantified using models that often assume that local ET is well mixed with background in the atmosphere. It is a strong assumption and may contradict reality.

To test this well-mixed atmosphere assumption, scientists used vapor tracers incorporated in a climate model to tag moisture from local ET and trace their evolution through different processes. The research is published in the Journal of Hydrometeorology.

This tracer tool reveals how local ET is pumped upward by the strong updraft of MCSs, which in turn contributes to MCS precipitation, complementing our understanding of the interplay between local ET and MCS processes. It also allows scientists to understand the diurnal cycle of moisture , which cannot be resolved by recycling models that assume a well-mixed atmosphere.

Focusing on May 2015, a month with more than 20 mesoscale convective systems (MCSs) occurring in the southern Great Plains, scientists found that 76% of local ET is transported away from the region, and the remaining 24% is transported upward, contributing to moisture recycling.

Scientists also found that pumping local ET is closely associated with MCSs due to its strong upward motion that can effectively pump local ET to the , particularly during early phases of their life cycle.

More information: Huancui Hu et al, Moisture Recycling through Pumping by Mesoscale Convective Systems, Journal of Hydrometeorology (2024). DOI: 10.1175/JHM-D-23-0174.1

Provided by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Citation: Mesoscale convective systems pump local evapotranspiration moisture upward, boosting moisture recycling (2024, August 12) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-mesoscale-convective-local-evapotranspiration-moisture.html
