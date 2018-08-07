Does rain follow the plow?

August 9, 2018 by Martha Retallick, University of Arizona
Does rain follow the plow?
The theory that rain follows the plow was first used to entice people to settle in the Southern Great Plains. Subsequent research has tried to debunk the myth, though a consensus has never been reached. Credit: University of Arizona

What makes it rain? Many people joke it only takes washing the car or forgetting an umbrella to make rain fall, though in reality, those things are two of many rain-making myths that have been perpetuated throughout the years.

In the 19th century, the "rain follows the plow" myth was used to justify settlement of the Great Plains. The cultivation of semi-arid to arid land was said to increase rainfall by moistening the soil and humidifying the atmosphere. Subsequent research debunked the myth, though large discrepancies still existed between model representations and actual observations.

Enter Josh Welty, a University of Arizona doctoral student in the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, and his thesis advisor Xubin Zeng, Agnese N. Haury Endowed Chair in Environment and director of the UA Climate Dynamics and Hydrometeorology Center and Land-Atmosphere-Ocean Interaction Group.

"In addition to, and partly motivated by, the 'rain follows the plow' myth, many scientific papers have been published with conflicting results: wet soil would increase, decrease or not change precipitation in different papers. Our goal was to resolve this controversy," Zeng said.

Welty and Zeng based their research on open-source data gathered at the U.S. Department of Energy's Southern Great Plains (SGP) atmospheric observatory in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. Using data collected during the warm season – June to September – from 2002 to 2011, they examined the relationship between morning and afternoon rainfall accumulations over the Southern Great Plains.

Does rain follow the plow?
Moisture, such as from soil, is one of three ingredients necessary to create rain. Also needed are an upward motion of air from the earth’s surface into cooler parts of the upper atmosphere, which drier soils are good at facilitating, and a source of water vapor. Credit: University of Arizona

There are three ingredients necessary to create rain, Zeng said, and – from atmospheric humidity, plants, bodies of water or soil – is one of them. Also needed are an upward motion of air from the earth's surface into cooler parts of the upper atmosphere, which drier soils are good at facilitating, and a source of water vapor.

Welty and Zeng found that morning soil moisture can affect afternoon rain accumulations over the Southern Great Plains during the warm season and the impact differs based on atmospheric conditions. On days when the wind brings limited moisture to the region, drier soils enhance afternoon rain. But when the wind brings greater moisture to the region, wetter soils increase afternoon rain.

"The dry soils that enhance afternoon rain are acting like conveyor belts for warm air that's being sent into the upper atmosphere," Zeng said. "Combine that upward motion with moisture and a water vapor source, and the result is afternoon rain."

Conversely, when atmospheric conditions are bringing moisture to the region, it acts as a source of water vapor, which, when added to the upward motion of air, produces rain.

Their findings suggest that land surface changes in response to both climate and human activity could be significant.

Does rain follow the plow?
Welty and Zeng's research showed that morning soil moisture can affect afternoon rain accumulations over the Southern Great Plains during the warm season, and the impact differs based on atmospheric conditions. Credit: University of Arizona

Zeng, whose research specialties include climate modeling, land-atmosphere-ocean interface processes and hydrometeorology, noted the ideas developed during the study could be further used for "global analysis based on NASA satellite measurements and climate models."

"While the current focus is soil moisture impacts on rain over the Southern Great Plains, there is exciting potential for global analysis," Welty added. "Soil moisture effects on afternoon rain over other regions may be more thoroughly understood by accounting for how much water vapor the wind brings on a daily basis."

The results of the study also carry implications for water resource management at a time when water availability is a growing concern in many parts of the central and western United States. While washing the car probably won't help make it , cultivating the soil and changing soil moisture under the right conditions could.

The paper "Does soil moisture affect warm season precipitation over the Southern Great Plains?" was recently published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Explore further: Research connects soil moisture to next-day rainfall

More information: J. Welty et al. Does soil moisture affect warm season precipitation over the Southern Great Plains?, Geophysical Research Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1029/2018GL078598

Related Stories

Research connects soil moisture to next-day rainfall

August 9, 2016

In 1881, a land speculator named Charles Dana Wilber wrote a book called The Great Valleys and Prairies of Nebraska and the Northwest, in which he, stumping for western settlement, coined a phrase: "rain follows the plow."

How rain is dependent on soil moisture

March 6, 2015

It rains in summer most frequently when the ground holds a lot of moisture. However, precipitation is most likely to fall in regions where the soil is comparatively dry. This is the conclusion reached by researchers at ETH ...

NASA soil moisture data advances global crop forecasts

June 1, 2018

Data from the first NASA satellite mission dedicated to measuring the water content of soils is now being used operationally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to monitor global croplands and make commodity forecasts.

Recommended for you

Foam could offer greener option for petroleum drillers

August 9, 2018

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, provides critical energy for society, but also uses large amounts of fresh water while producing corresponding amounts of wastewater. Water-based foams, which use about 90 percent less water ...

Does rain follow the plow?

August 9, 2018

What makes it rain? Many people joke it only takes washing the car or forgetting an umbrella to make rain fall, though in reality, those things are two of many rain-making myths that have been perpetuated throughout the years.

When roots crack and worms crunch

August 9, 2018

Roots can be "listened to" while growing – and worms when burrowing. Researchers from ETH Zurich and the French National Institute for Agricultural Research present a new method for soil analysis.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

betterexists
not rated yet 36 minutes ago
You pump sea water into volcanoes (They are close to sea shores anyways), you will see clouds forming and rains falling !

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.