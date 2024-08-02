August 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Lanzhou lily virus disease reveals influence of virus on growth and nutritional quality

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

microscope
Credit: Pixabay from Pexels

Lanzhou lily (Liliumdavidii var. unicolor) is a perennial herbaceous crop that serves as an economic plant with both medicinal and edible uses. However, it is highly susceptible to pathogenic infections during growth, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which might cause a decrease in yield and quality.

The virus research team from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences elucidated the effects of two major lily viruses, namely lily symptomless virus (LSV; Carlavirus, Betaflexiviridae) and (CMV; Cucumovirus, Bromoviridae), on the growth, nutrition, , and networks of Lanzhou lily.

The study, titled "Metabolomics strategy reveals the effects of lily symptomless virus and cucumber mosaic virus on growth and nutrition quality traits of Lanzhou lily (Lilium davidii var. unicolor)," was published in Industrial Crops & Products on July 15.

The researchers found that co-infection had a greater impact on growth and nutrition compared to single infections with LSV or CMV. Co-infected plants showed significant reductions in height, stem diameter, and single plant yield, compared with healthy plants, while there was an increase in total phenol and flavonoid contents.

Co-infection and LSV infection contributed to the increased content of medicinal components in lily bulbs, while CMV infection may hinder the accumulation of these medicinal components.

Metabolomic results revealed that co- affected tyrosine metabolism and increased the accumulation of flavonoids, glycosides, and other compounds. LSV enhanced the accumulation of steroids, terpenoids, and related compounds by influencing carbohydrate metabolism. CMV altered levels of unsaturated fatty acids, alkaloids, and other metabolites by affecting fatty acid and tryptophan metabolism.

Furthermore, functional metabolites showed significant correlations with economic traits such as growth and nutritional parameters, which were validated by multiple linear regression analyses.

This is the first report on the regulatory influence of LSV and CMV infections on lily's metabolic processes and quality attributes, aiming to provide a reference for cultivating high-quality and high-yield lily varieties.

More information: Xue-Si Su et al, Metabolomics strategy reveals the effects of lily symptomless virus and cucumber mosaic virus on growth and nutrition quality traits of Lanzhou lily (Lilium davidii var. unicolor), Industrial Crops and Products (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.indcrop.2024.119158

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Lanzhou lily virus disease reveals influence of virus on growth and nutritional quality (2024, August 2) retrieved 2 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-lanzhou-lily-virus-disease-reveals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Unlocking the frost-defying secrets of the white water lily
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

2 hours ago

Contradictory statements made by two different professors

2 hours ago

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 30, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 18, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)