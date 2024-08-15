August 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Climate reporting standards insufficient and must be expanded, say experts

by Taylor & Francis

climate
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new paper from the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford concludes that current climate standards are not sufficiently incentivizing the big picture innovations necessary to deliver net zero, and must be expanded to include a company's broader influence on climate action.

The research, published in Carbon Management, comes after a period of fierce public debate about climate standards and offers possible solutions for those seeking to improve both integrity and impact of corporate climate action.

Incentivizing climate action and innovation in the corporate world is essential says co-author Dr. Matilda Becker. "Of the 2,000 largest companies, close to half still do not yet have a net zero target, while some are going further without reward. We need to incentivize companies' efforts beyond their boundaries."

The authors discuss actions that companies can take to accelerate the global transition to net zero across three spheres of influence: product power, purchasing power and , and propose an additional reporting track to capture their impact in these areas. This track would demonstrate a 's wider contribution to global net zero, and examples could include lobbying for cleaner energy systems or signaling for new net zero technologies.

To date, corporate climate standards have been created primarily to guide companies in setting targets (e.g. through the Science Based Targets initiative) and to help them track their own emissions resulting from their activities (e.g. using the Greenhouse Gas Protocol). While these standards have been essential for reducing the emissions of individual companies, say the authors, they fail to incentivize broader and can even discourage it.

"It is essential that companies report and reduce emissions across their value chains," says co-author Claire Wigg, Head of Climate Performance Practice at the Exponential Roadmap Initiative. "But it is also essential that they drive—and are rewarded for driving—systemic change via the products they produce, the purchases they make and the policies they lobby for or against."

"The way standards are currently set up, a high-growth renewable energy company might fare poorly because of the emissions generated in making turbines and , despite the fact these products can help to reduce emissions globally," explains lead author Kaya Axelsson, Research Fellow and Head of Policy and Partnerships at the Smith School.

"We need a way to compare and reward companies that are changing the world, not just their operations."

More information: Kaya Axelsson et al, Is impact out of scope? A call for innovation in climate standards to inspire action across companies' Spheres of Influence, Carbon Management (2024). DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2024.2382995

Provided by Taylor & Francis

Citation: Climate reporting standards insufficient and must be expanded, say experts (2024, August 15) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-climate-standards-insufficient-experts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Carbon credits 'ineffective', says corporate climate watchdog
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)