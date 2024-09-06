Building on two centuries' experience, Taylor & Francis has grown rapidly over the last two decades to become a leading international academic publisher. With offices in London, Brighton, Basingstoke and Abingdon in the UK, New York and Philadelphia in the USA and Singapore and Melbourne in the Pacific Rim, the Taylor & Francis Group publishes more than 1000 journals and around 1,800 new books each year, with a books backlist in excess of 20,000 specialist titles. Informing Academics from Past to Present.

