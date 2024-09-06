Building on two centuries' experience, Taylor & Francis has grown rapidly over the last two decades to become a leading international academic publisher. With offices in London, Brighton, Basingstoke and Abingdon in the UK, New York and Philadelphia in the USA and Singapore and Melbourne in the Pacific Rim, the Taylor & Francis Group publishes more than 1000 journals and around 1,800 new books each year, with a books backlist in excess of 20,000 specialist titles. Informing Academics from Past to Present.

How to control your screen time and make technology work for you

Many of us feel that we, or our children, spend too much time staring at a screen. From gaming to social media use or "doomscrolling," it can sometimes feel that we are mindlessly spending hours going down a rabbit hole of ...

Social Sciences

Aug 26, 2024

New fossils provide evidence for an 'Age of Monotremes'

Published today in the Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology, evidence of an "Age of Monotremes" has been unearthed by a team of Australian scientists at the Australian Museum (AM), Museums Victoria and Australian ...

Evolution

May 26, 2024

