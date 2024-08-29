August 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Climate change will increase foodborne illness risk from raw produce, research suggests

by American Society for Microbiology

iceberg lettuce
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Climate change will increase the risk of foodborne illness from Salmonella enterica, according to a new study. The research appears in Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

S. enterica causes in 1.2 million people in the United States every year. In recent years, the most common route of infection has been the consumption of contaminated fresh produce. Salmonella survives on multiple and persists in the soil for extended periods of time.

In plants, researchers have found that Salmonella exploits changes to the plant environment imparted by other organisms. Plants infected with bacterial phytopathogens (organisms that cause disease in plants) result in increased persistence for this human enteric pathogen.

"It's not surprising that a host is altered by disease. What's interesting is how these changes affect other members of the bacteria community, in addition to the pathogen causing the disease. Furthermore, the impact of increased humidity on healthy plants also supported Salmonella's survival on plants, which would make climate change a issue," said corresponding study author Jeri Barak, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Plant Pathology, University of Wisconsin-Madison. "Controlling plant disease such as bacterial leaf spot of lettuce is also important for food safety. Climate change will increase the risk of foodborne illness from consumption of raw produce."

Bacterial leaf spot caused by Xanthomonas hortorum pv. Vitians is a common threat to leafy green production. In the new study, the researchers set out to investigate whether the fate of Salmonella is impacted by humidity or by timing of arrival during disease progress of bacterial leaf spot.

The researchers conducted experiments with lettuce with bacterial leaf spot and Salmonella. The experiments varied the days when plants were infected with X. Vitians and when S. enterica arrived in a water droplet on the leaf to mimic arrival via irrigation or splash dispersal from the ground.

The researchers also varied high and low humidity periods and how many days they waited after Salmonella was introduced to measure the internal Salmonella population. These are Salmonella cells that have moved from the leaf surface to the leaf interior, where the bacteria is safe from solar UV exposure or post-harvest sanitization treatments.

The researchers found that bacterial leaf spot of lettuce caused by X. vitians can promote Salmonella survival and internalization within .

Salmonella's success is dependent on the timing of arrival during infection with bacterial leaf spot. If it arrives too early in bacterial leaf spot infection, the plant defense raised against the limits Salmonella growth and survival. Too late, and the host environment has succumbed to the plant disease which also curtails Salmonella growth and survival. High humidity exposure and the water-soaking symptoms caused by X. vitians also enhance the ability of Salmonella to rapidly grow in lettuce, and climate change is predicted to increase humid periods.

More information: Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2024). DOI: 10.1128/aem.01311-24

Journal information: Applied and Environmental Microbiology

Provided by American Society for Microbiology

Citation: Climate change will increase foodborne illness risk from raw produce, research suggests (2024, August 29) retrieved 29 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-climate-foodborne-illness-raw.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists discover process to undermine bacterial viral Salmonella infection
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

5 hours ago

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

18 hours ago

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Aug 27, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Aug 25, 2024

Cannot find a comfortable side-sleeping position

Aug 25, 2024

Therapeutic Interfering Particle

Aug 24, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)