August 27, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Antidepressant pollution is rewiring fish behavior and reproduction, biologists reveal

by Monash University

Antidepressant pollution is rewiring fish behavior and reproduction, biologists reveal
Schematic of the exposure protocol and experimental design. Credit: Journal of Animal Ecology (2024). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2656.14152

An international study led by biologists from Monash University and the University of Tuscia has revealed how long-term exposure to pharmaceutical pollutants is dramatically altering fish behavior, life history, and reproductive traits.

The five-year investigation, focusing on wild-caught guppies exposed to the widely prescribed antidepressant fluoxetine (Prozac), highlights the profound and interconnected effects of this pollutant on aquatic ecosystems.

The study, led by Dr. Upama Aich from the Monash University School of Biological Sciences and Assistant Professor Giovanni Polverino from the University of Tuscia, is published in the Journal of Animal Ecology.

Pharmaceutical pollutants, especially antidepressants like fluoxetine, have become a pervasive issue in water bodies worldwide. These pollutants, often introduced through wastewater discharge, persist at low levels in rivers, lakes, and oceans.

Despite their widespread presence, the full impact of these chemicals on aquatic wildlife, particularly on behavior and reproductive success, has remained unclear.

"Even at low concentrations, fluoxetine altered the guppies' body condition and increased the size of their gonopodium, while simultaneously reducing sperm velocity—an essential factor for ," said Dr. Aich, from the Monash University School of Biological Sciences.

"Fluoxetine exposure also significantly reduced the behavioral plasticity of guppies, leading to a lower capacity of the individuals to adjust their own activity and risk-taking behaviors across contexts," said Assistant Professor Giovanni Polverino, from the University of Tuscia.

To explore the effects of antidepressant pollution, the research team exposed guppies to three environmentally relevant concentrations of fluoxetine over multiple generations. The team then meticulously tested fish behavior, physical condition, and after five years of pollutant exposure.

Male guppies were the focus due to their heightened sensitivity to environmental shifts, particularly in traits tied to behavior, body condition, and reproduction. Researchers measured key traits such as body condition, coloration, and gonopodium size (a modified anal fin used as a reproductive organ in males), along with critical sperm traits including vitality, number, and velocity.

Fluoxetine exposure disrupted the natural correlations between key traits. For instance, the expected link between activity levels and body condition, and between gonopodium size and sperm vitality, was altered. This disruption indicates that the is interfering with the natural trade-offs fish make between survival and reproduction.

The study reveals the extensive and nuanced impacts of pharmaceutical pollutants on aquatic life.

"The disruption of behavioral plasticity and the altered correlations between critical traits could undermine fish populations' ability to adapt to environmental challenges, threatening their long-term survival," said Professor Bob Wong, from the School of Biological Sciences and senior author of the study.

These findings emphasize the need for a more comprehensive approach to evaluating the ecological and evolutionary consequences of pharmaceutical pollution. As human activities continue to introduce new pollutants into the environment, understanding their effects on wildlife is crucial for preserving biodiversity and ensuring the health of ecosystems.

This research offers vital insights into how chronic exposure to common pharmaceutical pollutants like can fundamentally alter the traits that fish rely on for survival and reproduction.

The findings highlight the need to address pharmaceutical pollution and implement stricter regulations to protect aquatic life from this threat.

More information: Upama Aich et al, Long‐term effects of widespread pharmaceutical pollution on trade‐offs between behavioural, life‐history and reproductive traits in fish, Journal of Animal Ecology (2024). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2656.14152

Journal information: Journal of Animal Ecology

Provided by Monash University

Citation: Antidepressant pollution is rewiring fish behavior and reproduction, biologists reveal (2024, August 27) retrieved 27 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-antidepressant-pollution-rewiring-fish-behavior.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Antidepressants polluting the water can change fish behavior
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

5 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Aug 25, 2024

Cannot find a comfortable side-sleeping position

Aug 25, 2024

Therapeutic Interfering Particle

Aug 24, 2024

Homo Naledi: 5 Yr Update & New Findings (2021)

Aug 21, 2024

Hiking Illness Danger -- Rhabdomyolysis

Aug 18, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)