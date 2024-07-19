July 19, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Trillions are lost in worker productivity due to ecological anxiety and 'lie-flat' lifestyles, argues researcher

by Griffith University

relaxing
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Could nature and climate anxieties predict future social behaviors, in the same way that consumer sentiment predicts purchasing and investment?

The suggestion is made in the journal One Earth, by Griffith University's Professor Emeritus Ralf Buckley, in a preview of an article led by Professor Thomas Pienkowski in the UK.

Professor Buckley said the international Global Burden of Disease Study had shown that anxiety and depression were widespread and worsening.

"Economic costs are up to 16% of global GDP, with 19 days per year on average lost for every person worldwide," Professor Buckley said. "There are many causes, and these include the current climate, biodiversity and livelihood crises. Professor Pienkowski's article points out that health-sector responses such as counseling and chemotherapies address only symptoms, not underlying . Anxiety and its will therefore keep growing until we can achieve major changes in global economic and ."

Professor Buckley argued that we could use current types and intensities of ecoanxiety to measure people's expectations of planetary futures.

"Higher anxieties may mean that more people adopt 'lie-flat' lifestyles, with fewer children and lower financial ambitions," he said. "Lie-flat social changes at large scale are just what is needed to reduce on the Earth, before it is incapable of supporting its still-growing human population."

Therefore, Professor Buckley suggested tracking changes in the various types of eco- and matching them to lifestyle choices to predict what changes were likely to occur across the billions of people on the planet.

More information: Immediate economic significance of nature, climate and livelihood anxieties, One Earth (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.oneear.2024.06.004

Journal information: One Earth

Provided by Griffith University

Citation: Trillions are lost in worker productivity due to ecological anxiety and 'lie-flat' lifestyles, argues researcher (2024, July 19) retrieved 19 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-trillions-lost-worker-productivity-due.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study claims surfing creates $1 trillion wave for global economy by improving mental health
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

1 hour ago

A Rain Song -- Favorite one? Memorable one? One you like?

10 hours ago

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

Jul 17, 2024

For WW2 buffs!

Jul 17, 2024

Songs that pay homage to deceased artists, no covers.

Jul 17, 2024

A fascinating chart covering 4'000 years

Jul 17, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)