November 12, 2019

National parks a boost to mental health worth trillions: study

National parks, such as this one at Plitvice Lakes in Croatia, are an asset because of how much users get from them
National parks, such as this one at Plitvice Lakes in Croatia, are an asset because of how much users get from them

Spending time outdoors is long understood to offer mental health perks, including reduced stress, improved sleep and enhanced cognition.

But these might also benefit the global economy, new research suggests.

Visits to national parks around the world may result in improved valued at about $US6 trillion (5.4 trillion euros), according to a team of ecologists, psychologists and economists from Griffith University in Australia.

"People already visit parks to recover from stress," said lead author Ralf Buckley in a press release. "In healthcare terms, it's patient-funded therapy."

But the value of such preventative therapy had never been quantified on a global scale, he noted.

Through three pilot studies involving almost 20,000 people—based on a representative sample of the Australians and interviews at Lamington and Springbrook —the researchers measured the impact of park visits on quality of life.

Using well established , they estimated how those benefits would translate into healthcare savings in Australia, and then globally.

They determined that without outdoor parks, the costs of poor mental health could cost Australia alone an additional $145 billion annually.

The research was published Tuesday in Nature Communications.

Health benefits

The savings include not only the cost of mental health treatments and caretakers but also collateral expenses due to absenteeism or poor productivity and antisocial behaviour, such as vandalism and domestic abuse.

Putting a dollar amount on the helps to make an argument for physicians to prescribe outdoor activities for mental health, Buckley explains.

"While our parks provide many from 'everyday' use, they are increasingly becoming recognised as beneficial settings for nature-based health interventions for people with specific health conditions," Shauna Jones, of Parks Victoria, told AFP.

The findings could also be used as an argument to invest more in parks, the authors suggest.

"Protected areas are there for conservation, which gives us a liveable planet and underpins our entire economy, but conservation is not very powerful politically," said Buckley.

"People and politicians pay more attention to health, because it affects them personally."

Parks Victoria, a government agency that runs a "Healthy Parks Healthy People" initiative, co-funded the study, along with Griffith University and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

Explore further

Living near green space may make for a healthier you
More information: Ralf Buckley et al. Economic value of protected areas via visitor mental health, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-12631-6
Journal information: Nature Communications

© 2019 AFP

Citation: National parks a boost to mental health worth trillions: study (2019, November 12) retrieved 12 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-national-boost-mental-health-worth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
287 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

58 minutes ago

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

Nov 11, 2019

China's diffuse chloro-carbon emissions?

Nov 09, 2019

Radiative Forcing of Methane in Shortwave

Nov 05, 2019

Carbon sequestration, how does it work? Is it practical?

Nov 03, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Oct 31, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments