July 22, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Discovery of daphnane diterpenoids in Daphne pedunculata could lead to new HIV drugs

by Toho University

Discovery of daphnane diterpenoids with odd-numbered aliphatic side chains in Daphne pedunculata
Structure of daphnane diterpenoids isolated from Daphne pedunculata.. Credit: Dr. , Kouharu Otsuki

A research group led by Professor Wei Li of the Department of Pharmacognosy, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Toho University, in collaboration with Shenyang Pharmaceutical University in China and Duke University Medical Center in the United States, has discovered that Daphne pedunculata (Thymelaeaceae), contains rare daphnane diterpenoids with odd-numbered aliphatic side chains. Furthermore, these researchers revealed that these compounds inhibit the replication of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

This discovery is anticipated to lead to the development of novel HIV therapeutics with excellent anti-HIV activity. This research was published in the Journal of Natural Medicines.

The plant family Thymelaeaceae comprises 53 genera and more than 800 species that are widely distributed worldwide, excluding the . These plants contain diterpenoids with notable biological activities, including anticancer and anti-HIV activities. Daphne pedunculata is an evergreen shrub endemic to Yunnan Province in China, which blooms with yellow flowers from November to December.

The research group had previously isolated and structurally determined novel macrocyclic daphnane diterpenoids with anti-HIV activity from D. pedunculata. In this study, two novel daphnane diterpenoids with unusually odd-numbered aliphatic side chains were isolated from D. pedunculata and their anti-HIV activity was elucidated. The results of this study will contribute to further our knowledge of the structure–activity relationship between daphnane diterpenoids and anti-HIV activity, and are expected to lead to the discovery of new drugs for the treatment of HIV infection.

More information: Lingjian Tan et al, Daphnane diterpenoid orthoesters with an odd-numbered aliphatic side chain from Daphne pedunculata, Journal of Natural Medicines (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s11418-024-01826-x

Provided by Toho University

Citation: Discovery of daphnane diterpenoids in Daphne pedunculata could lead to new HIV drugs (2024, July 22) retrieved 22 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-discovery-daphnane-diterpenoids-daphne-pedunculata.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sunflower extract fights fungi to keep blueberries fresh
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do the d, f orbitals of transition metals have less reactivity?

19 hours ago

Acidic strength of phenol with isotopic oxygen i.e O 18 and just phenol

Jul 20, 2024

Extract potassium nitrate from npk fertilizer

Jul 19, 2024

Active ingredients in carbon deposit solvent

Jul 16, 2024

Trying to understand alveolar surface tension

Jul 14, 2024

Hydrochloric Acid, NaOH, and English Ivy

Jul 11, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)