July 24, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

How biodiversity is changing in one of the world's most productive ocean ecosystems

by Wiley

ocean
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

In research published in Global Change Biology, investigators have examined DNA within ocean bottom sediment cores to assess changes in living organisms within one of the world's most productive marine ecosystems: the Atacama Trench in the eastern Pacific Ocean, which is located about 100 miles off the coast of Peru and Chile and lies at a depth of up to 5 miles below the surface.

The study is important because ecosystems around the Atacama Trench have been intensively fished and are affected by . Analyses showed a severe drop in biodiversity from 1970 to 1985 that aligns with one of the strongest known El Niño events, as well as extensive fishing efforts in the area. The researchers also found a direct impact of sea surface temperature on the composition of marine life over time.

"Despite not being recorded in the past, we now understand more about the effects of overfishing and extreme climatic events on marine biodiversity," said corresponding author Diego Elihú Rivera Rosas, a Ph.D. student at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, in Saudi Arabia. "We hope that by studying these events in the past, we can anticipate similar scenarios and respond accordingly to protect and save marine life in the future."

More information: A sedimentary eDNA record of the Atacama Trench reveals biodiversity changes in the most productive marine ecosystem, Global Change Biology (2024). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.17412

Journal information: Global Change Biology

Provided by Wiley

Citation: How biodiversity is changing in one of the world's most productive ocean ecosystems (2024, July 24) retrieved 24 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-biodiversity-world-productive-ocean-ecosystems.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers discover high coral diversity in extreme seawater temperatures
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Contradictory statements made by two different professors

Jul 21, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 19, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 18, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Jul 15, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)