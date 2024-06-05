This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:
Video: How AI and microscopes can help fight infection
Researchers are using AI-powered microscopy to study the bacterium Shigella, offering fresh hope in the battle against antimicrobial resistance.
Serge Mostowy and Ana López Jiménez discuss using AI-powered microscopy to study Shigella, a bacterium estimated to have killed 148,000 people in 2019, at an unprecedented scale.
Their latest research, published in the journal eLife, demonstrates how this cutting-edge technology is accelerating the potential discovery of new drug targets and treatments for antimicrobial resistant infections.
More information: Ana T. López-Jiménez et al, High-content high-resolution microscopy and deep learning assisted analysis reveals host and bacterial heterogeneity during Shigella infection, eLife (2024). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.97495.1
Journal information: eLife
Provided by London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine