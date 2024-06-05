Video: How AI and microscopes can help fight infection

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Microscopy pipeline to automatically identify SEPT7-S. flexneri interactions. Credit: (2024). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.97495.1

Researchers are using AI-powered microscopy to study the bacterium Shigella, offering fresh hope in the battle against antimicrobial resistance.

Serge Mostowy and Ana López Jiménez discuss using AI-powered microscopy to study Shigella, a bacterium estimated to have killed 148,000 people in 2019, at an unprecedented scale.

Their latest research, published in the journal eLife, demonstrates how this cutting-edge technology is accelerating the potential discovery of new drug targets and treatments for antimicrobial resistant infections.

Credit: London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

