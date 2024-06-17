June 17, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

Researchers unveil high-quality genome of Rubus rosaefolius

by TranSpread

Berries of color and health: unraveling the genome of Rubus rosaefolius
Distribution patterns of transposable elements (TEs), genes and GC content in the chromosomes of R. rosaefolius. Credit: Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae064

Rubus rosaefolius, a red raspberry, is valued for its nutritional and medicinal properties, containing bioactive compounds like anthocyanins. Despite its potential, there is limited genomic information available.

Previous studies have focused on taxonomy, phytochemistry, and pharmacology. Due to these gaps, an in-depth study of the genomic and molecular basis of important biological properties in Rubus species is necessary.

A study, conducted by researchers from Kaili University and the Botanic Garden of Guizhou Province, published in Horticulture Research, presents a high-quality chromosome-level draft genome of Rubus rosaefolius.

By sequencing and analyzing the genome and transcriptomes, the study explores the evolutionary dynamics and molecular mechanisms underlying anthocyanin biosynthesis in this red raspberry.

The genome sequencing revealed 131 assembled scaffolds, with 70 anchored to seven pseudo chromosomes, covering 99.33% of the estimated genome size. The study identified a whole-genome duplication event shared among Rosaceae family members, leading to 5090 detectable duplicated gene pairs, with approximately 75% undergoing purifying selection.

Various anthocyanins were detected in the berries, with concentrations increasing significantly during ripening. Key structural genes such as RrDFR, RrF3H, RrANS, and RrBZ1 were identified as crucial in anthocyanin biosynthesis.

The expression of these genes correlated with the accumulation of major anthocyanins like pelargonidin-3-O-glucoside and pelargonidin-3-O-(6′′-O-malonyl) glucoside. Additionally, and methylase-encoding genes were found to regulate anthocyanin biosynthesis by targeting structural .

Dr. Yunsheng Wang, a lead researcher from Kaili University, said, "Our findings provide comprehensive insights into the genomic evolution and of anthocyanin biosynthesis in Rubus rosaefolius. This knowledge is instrumental for the targeted domestication and breeding of Rubus species, enhancing their nutritional and commercial value."

The research paves the way for developing Rubus cultivars with enhanced content, potentially revolutionizing the fruit's role in dietary health and contributing to the advancement of berry breeding programs globally.

More information: Yunsheng Wang et al, Chromosome-scale genome, together with transcriptome and metabolome, provides insights into the evolution and anthocyanin biosynthesis of Rubus rosaefolius Sm. (Rosaceae), Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae064

Journal information: Horticulture Research

Provided by TranSpread

Citation: Researchers unveil high-quality genome of Rubus rosaefolius (2024, June 17) retrieved 17 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-unveil-high-quality-genome-rubus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

RNA-sequencing analysis reveals key genes behind eggplant peel variation
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A DNA Animation

Jun 15, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 14, 2024

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

Jun 14, 2024

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

Jun 11, 2024

Insulin resistance and external insulin

Jun 10, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 7, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)