June 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

With Solar Cycle 25 still peaking, what sights, threats experts expect

by Virginia Tech

auroras
Credit: Harrison Haines from Pexels

In May, powerful solar storms delivered stunning auroras to latitudes that rarely experience them. Light shows were seen as far south as Florida and Texas, while more northerly areas of the United States were treated to spectacular displays. But Solar Cycle 25, the current surge in the sun's storm activity, isn't set to peak until summer of 2025, meaning we may well see more appearances of the northern lights in places not used to seeing them.

"Geomagnetic storms can produce in lower latitudes," says Kevin Sterne, senior research associate with the Super Dual Auroral Radar Network (SuperDARN) at Virginia Tech. "But they can also increase the to communication and other satellites. This increase in radiation can damage or increase the degradation of satellite electronics, which could shorten the life of these satellites."

The repeats every 11 years, but we are currently headed toward a peak. "We're seeing more right now because we're approaching the solar maximum, which is a mark of the highest number of sunspots," says Sterne.

"But not all sunspots produce flares. The magnetic fields need to be set up in the right condition for a sunspot to produce multiple flares." Sterne compares the swings to winter storm activity, where a storm-filled winter might dump as much snow as the past several years combined.

With solar maximum not set to peak until next summer, that means more chances for awesome light displays, but also for potential communications disruption. "The northern lights are one visual impact of the response to Earth's magnetic field from a geomagnetic storm. Generally, the stronger the storm, the farther south the 'northern' lights will move," says Sterne.

The last round of storms caused timing delays in the GPS units on farming equipment. But those weren't nearly as strong as the 1859 Carrington Event, the strongest geomagnetic storm on record, which disabled telegraph communication around the world. What would such a storm do to our far more developed telecommunications structure today?

"It's hard to gauge the possibility when we aren't able to easily test our communication networks on an event that doesn't usually happen," says Sterne. "That's where a lot of researchers are working to create models that capture these storm time events, so that we can try to simulate how the next Carrington Event would impact modern day electronics."

Provided by Virginia Tech

Citation: With Solar Cycle 25 still peaking, what sights, threats experts expect (2024, June 4) retrieved 4 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-solar-peaking-sights-threats-experts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Danger behind the beauty': More solar storms could be heading our way
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Will we ever communicate with extraterrestial life in a reasonable time frame?

8 hours ago

Questions about dark matter/energy

17 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jun 3, 2024

Asteroid 2024 BX1 entered Earth's atmosphere over Germany 21 Jan 2024

Jun 3, 2024

How 'Messy' are Fusion Reaction Chains in Stars?

Jun 2, 2024

What can I see with 10x50 binoculars in Bortle class 4?

Jun 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)