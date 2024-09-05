Virginia Tech, (VT) was established as a land grant university in 1872, located in Blackburn, Virginia. VT offers 80 bachelor degree programs, 140 master's degree programs and doctoral degree programs in eight colleges. The student body is over 30,700 students. Notable departments include, Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Environmental Engineering. The School of Bioinformatics and Biomedical Engineering are rated highly by ranking panels. VT is in the process of opening graduate degree programs in the Middle East and Africa. Currently, VT operates in the Dominican Republic and Switzerland.

Address
Media Relations, 101-B Media Building, (0109), Blacksburg, VA 24061
Website
http://www.vt.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_Polytechnic_Institute_and_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Virginia Tech

