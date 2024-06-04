June 4, 2024 report

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Simulation of factors that led to Arrokoth's red color suggest its surface is rich in sugars

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Simulation of factors that led to Arrokoth's red color suggest its surface is rich in sugars
Illustration of abundant sugars and reddish coloration on the surface of Arrokoth. Credit: Chaojiang Zhang

A team of space scientists and chemists at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, Université Côte d'Azur and the Southwest Research Institute has found the planetesimal Arrokoth likely gets its red color from a surface rich in sugars.

In their study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group attempted to simulate how exposure to cosmic rays could have affected the planetesimal.

In 2019, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft passed by Arrokoth, a planetoid in the Kuiper Belt, which circles the sun beyond the orbit of Neptune. Researchers on the project discovered that the surface of the planetoid was pinkish red, but scientists were not able to explain why. In this new effort, the research team simulated the planetoid on a computer and exposed it to the conditions it has likely endured over the past 1.8 billion years.

Prior research has suggested that Arrokoth was formed by the collision of two smaller objects. Additional data from New Horizons showed its surface is covered in frozen methanol. The simulations involved firing electrons (proxies for galactic ) at samples of frozen methanol.

By speeding up the simulations, the researchers were able to show what occurred over 1.8 billion years. They then studied the results using a variety of spectroscopic techniques.

They found that such a bombardment could result in the formation of several sugar-type compounds, which, when viewed from space, would appear as pinkish or red, depending on the angle of sunlight reflection.

The team found that by adjusting the degree of bombardment by the electrons, they could fine tune the coloration until they found a close match with Arrokoth.

The research team also noted that some of the sugars that developed were similar in nature to those found in RNA here on Earth, suggesting the possibility of life getting its start due to comets that underwent similar transformations prior to striking the planet billions of years ago.

More information: Chaojiang Zhang et al, Ionizing radiation exposure on Arrokoth shapes a sugar world, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2320215121

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2024 Science X Network

Citation: Simulation of factors that led to Arrokoth's red color suggest its surface is rich in sugars (2024, June 4) retrieved 4 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-simulation-factors-arrokoth-red-surface.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study suggests large mound structures on Kuiper belt object Arrokoth may have common origin
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Questions about dark matter/energy

10 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

16 hours ago

Will we ever communicate with extraterrestial life in a reasonable time frame?

19 hours ago

Asteroid 2024 BX1 entered Earth's atmosphere over Germany 21 Jan 2024

Jun 3, 2024

How 'Messy' are Fusion Reaction Chains in Stars?

Jun 2, 2024

What can I see with 10x50 binoculars in Bortle class 4?

Jun 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)