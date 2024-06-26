June 26, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Why scientists are concerned about the effects of non-native horses and burros on natural ecosystems

by Wiley

burros
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Worldwide, introduced non-native herbivores have the potential to threaten native ecosystems. For example, in western North America, uncontrolled numbers of feral horses and burros are threatening natural habitats and the native wildlife that rely on them. New research published in the wildlife research journal Wildlife Monographs documents the impact that non-native burros are having on plant and animal life in the Sonoran Desert of North America.

Investigators found that the presence of burros was associated with changes to long-lived plants important to the region. In areas with established burro herds, researchers documented lower ground cover, , and foliage density, as well as smaller plant size in several species.

Of particular concern was that some differences were observed among "nurse plants" that protect young plants of numerous other species from harsh conditions, and that the Sonoran Desert's iconic saguaro cactus was observed to have lower recruitment (fewer new saguaros added to the population) in areas with burros. The study also found lower abundance in some species.

"Our study has relevance to other ecosystems where large non-native herbivores have become established," said corresponding author Esther Rubin, Ph.D., of the Arizona Game and Fish Department. "In the Sonoran Desert, the current management of this feral equid may not be adequate for maintaining the long-term viability of this arid and fragile ecosystem."

More information: Associations Between a Feral Equid and the Sonoran Desert Ecosystem, Wildlife Monographs (2024). DOI: 10.1002/wmon.1083

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Why scientists are concerned about the effects of non-native horses and burros on natural ecosystems (2024, June 26) retrieved 26 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-scientists-effects-native-horses-burros.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Arizona's tiny desert owl has new chance for protection
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

18 hours ago

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 24, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 24, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 22, 2024

Periodical Cicada Life Cycle

Jun 21, 2024

A DNA Animation

Jun 15, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)