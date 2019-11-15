November 15, 2019

Arizona's tiny desert owl has new chance for protection

Arizona’s tiny desert owl has new chance for protection
In this Jan. 16, 1998, file photo, pygmy owls, similar to this one shown at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Ariz., that make their nest inside cavities of Arizona's saguaro cactus have a new chance for federal protection. The Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity said Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, an Aug. 5, 2021 deadline is set for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to decide if the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl should be protected again as an endangered species. (AP Photo/John Miller, File)

Environmental groups say a tiny desert owl that makes its nest inside cavities of Arizona's saguaro cactus has a new chance for federal protection.

The Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity said Thursday an Aug. 5, 2021, deadline is set for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to decide if the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl should be protected again as an endangered species.

The owl lives in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, the neighboring Mexican state of Sonora and southern Texas.

The pygmy owl was protected as an from 1997 to 2006, but lost that status following a developer's lawsuit that resulted in the protection's removal.

The center and Defenders of Wildlife filed a new court petition in 2007 to restore the endangered status and have been fighting since.

Explore further

Phoenix Zoo flying high over 3-week-old baby pygmy owls

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Arizona's tiny desert owl has new chance for protection (2019, November 15) retrieved 15 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-arizona-tiny-owl-chance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Should I pee or hold it to stay warm?

4 hours ago

Dept. of Propedeutics of Dental Diseases? What is that?

22 hours ago

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Nov 10, 2019

New bipedal great ape has been discovered. Danuvius guggenmosi.

Nov 10, 2019

Vasoconstriction from Sympathetic NS?

Nov 07, 2019

"Saving viral DNA"

Nov 06, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments